Quad Cities' Rally Falls Short in Extra-Inning Loss

July 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits put the winning run on third base twice over the final two innings Wednesday, but failed to win a third-straight game in walk-off fashion, as they fell to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in 10 innings 4-3 at Modern Woodmen Park.

In what was a scheduled bullpen game for the Bandits, Nicholas Regalado allowed just one run over his 2.2-inning start- the first start of the right-hander's High-A career- as Andrick Nava's RBI-single put Wisconsin up 1-0 in the second.

Dennis Colleran Jr. took over in the third and helped Regalado strand the bases loaded. The 21-year-old then worked a scoreless fourth, but allowed a solo home run to Hedbert Perez in the fifth, putting Wisconsin up 2-0.

The River Bandits mustered just three base runners over the first four innings against Rattlers' starter Ryan Birchard and, despite advancing each into scoring position, failed to break through until the bottom of the fifth, when Sam Kulasingam delivered an RBI-single to cut Wisconsin's lead in half, 2-1.

Quad Cities still had the bases loaded with no one out when Anthony Flores took over, but a fly ball and a double play kept Wisconsin in front.

Andrew Morones (2.0 IP) and Juan Maritnez (2.0 IP) maintained the Bandits' one-run deficit through the top of the eighth, allowing Derlin Figueroa to tie the game 2-2 with an RBI-single off Aaron Rund, but Quad Cities would strand the winning run on second in the eighth and then the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth against Yerlin Rodriguez, forcing the game to extra innings.

After an inning-opening intentional walk of Perez, a two-run pinch-hit double from Kay-Lan Nicasia pushed the Timber Rattlers back in front 4-2 against Jesus Rios in the top of the 10th.

With Rodriguez remaining on the hill for the bottom of the extra frame, Figueroa took advantage of a wild pitch and drove in placed runner Callan Moss with his third hit and second RBI-single of the game. An error and a walk loaded the bases with Bandits for the second-straight inning, but Rodriguez struck out Erick Torres and Kulasingam to end the game.

Despite allowing an RBI-hit, an unearned run, three walks, and throwing two wild pitches, Rodriguez (5-3) earned the win for Wisconsin with 2.0-innings of relief, while Rios (5-3) was tagged with the loss for Quad Cities, surrendering two runs, one earned, in the 10th.

The River Bandits return to Modern Woodmen Park for game three of the six-game series tomorrow night and send Logan Martin (8-4, 4.01) to the mound opposite Milwaukee Brewers' left-hander Robert Gasser (0-0, 0.00) who is scheduled to make a rehab start for Wisconsin. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







