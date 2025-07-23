Two Homers Carry TinCaps to Series Opening Victory

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dialled up the long ball twice in Tuesday night's 4-2 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins affiliate).

Third baseman Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) got the scoring started for Fort Wayne (14-11, 45-45) by depositing a solo home run to left field to lead off the second inning, his 11th of the season. Verdugo's last three round-trippers have come away from Parkview Field. He later drew his team-leading 56th walk in the seventh.

Designated hitter Sean Barnett (No. 28 Padres prospect) followed suit with a two-run shot in the fourth inning. The blast for the two-way player came with two outs and was his second of the campaign. Right fielder Braedon Karpathios drove in the final run of the ballgame for the TinCaps in the seventh with an RBI, opposite-field double.

Right-hander Ian Koenig went five scoreless innings, giving him four straight starts of at least five innings of work. The 24-year-old allowed just three hits and struck out a pair of hitters on 74 pitches thrown. In July, Koenig has a pair of quality starts, and across 17.1 innings, he has a 1.04 ERA, allowing 10 hits.

Closer Garrett Hawkins slammed the door shut for Fort Wayne in the ninth, as he retired all three batters he faced, striking out two. The right-hander has not allowed a run in his last 30 innings pitched across his previous 23 outings, extending the TinCaps' franchise record and best streaks in baseball this season. He has struck out 11 of the last 17 batters faced.

Danny De Andrade (No. 25 Twins prospect) led off the seventh inning for Cedar Rapids (13-11, 53-37) with a double and later came around to score their first run of the game. Both of the Kernel's runs came in the seventh inning, with an RBI single from Maddox Houghton being the highlight.

Next Game: Wednesday, July 23 vs. Cedar Rapids (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Clark Candiotti (No. 26 Padres prospect)

- Kernels Probable Starter: RHP Tanner Hall

