Big Fourth Inning Carries Cubs to Win over Dragons

July 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The South Bend Cubs scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-2 lead on the way to a 6-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday night. The Cubs have won the first two games of the series, winning a pair of game that took a similar path.

A crowd of 7,482 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Just as they did in the series opener on Tuesday, the Dragons took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Victor Acosta lined a single to left to start the inning and Carlos Jorge followed with a triple that bounced off the right field fence to drive in Acosta and make it 1-0. Carlos Sanchez then drove a ball to the fence in left-center field that brought in Jorge. On the play, Sanchez was out trying to stretch a double into a triple.

South Bend responded with a run in the top of the second to cut the Dayton lead to 2-1. In the fourth, with Dayton still leading 2-1, the Cubs worked three walks against Dragons starting pitcher Nestor Lorant to load the bases before Reggie Preciado delivered a three-run double down the left field line to give South Bend a 4-2 lead. The Cubs added another run against Lorant in the inning and then scored one run against Dayton reliever Jonah Hurney in the fifth to make it 6-2.

Neither team scored over the final four innings of the game. The Dragons threatened in the ninth, putting runners at first and third with one out, with the tying run in the on deck circle, but the Cubs worked out of the jam.

Lorant (0-8) lasted just three and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts to take the loss. Hurney followed Lorant and worked three and one-third innings, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Cody Adcock pitched the final two innings for the Dragons without allowing a run. He surrendered one hit with one strikeout. It was a good night for the Dayton bullpen as Hurney and Adcock combined to work five and one-third innings and allow just one run.

The Dragons collected eight hits. Ariel Almonte was 3 for 4 with a double. The Dragons had three extra base hits in the game including the first inning triple by Jorge and double by Sanchez after they had picked up only two extra base hits in total over the first three games of the homestand.

Up Next: The Dragons (7-17, 28-61) host South Bend (13-13, 36-56) in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Thursday at 7:05 pm. Nick Sando (1-2, 7.66) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







