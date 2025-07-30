Big 7th Inning Lifts West Michigan over Dragons on Wednesday Afternoon

Grand Rapids, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps scored four runs in the seventh inning as they overcame an early 3-0 deficit to defeat the Dayton Dragons 6-3 on Wednesday afternoon. The Dragons and Whitecaps have split the first two games of the six-game series.

Game Summary:

After leading eight of the nine innings in the series opener on Tuesday, the Dragons came out Wednesday afternoon and took a quick lead that they held into the late innings. Carter Graham singled with two outs in the top of the first inning and scored all the way from first base on a double by Anthony Stephan and an error that allowed for an extra base to be taken as the Dragons went in front, 1-0.

In the fourth inning, the Dragons scored two more runs. Victor Acosta walked, went to second on a single by Peyton Stovall, and scored on John Michael Faile's single. Stovall scored on a sacrifice fly by Ariel Almonte to make it 3-0.

The Whitecaps scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull to within a run at 3-2 going to the seventh.

West Michigan scored quickly in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game, and then loaded the bases with two outs, tied 3-3. Jack Penney delivered a two-out, two-run single against Dayton reliever Jonah Hurney (3-4) to make it 5-3, and another run scored on an error, the first by the Dragons over their last eight games. Dayton did not advance a runner past first base over the final five innings of the game.

Hurney endured a rough seventh inning and was charged with the loss. Hurney worked two innings, surrendering four runs (three earned) on five hits with two strikeouts.

Dayton starter Nick Sando pitched well, working five good innings while allowing just three hits and one run with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Dragons were limited to six hits. Anthony Stephan had a double and bunt single to lead the Dragons.

The game marked the first time since May 27 in which the Dragons held a lead of at least three runs in an eventual loss.

Up Next: The Dragons (10-19, 31-63) play at West Michigan (21-11, 65-32) on Thursday night at 6:35 pm in the third game of the six-game series. Luke Hayden (2-5, 4.09) will start for Dayton.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, August 5 against the Lake County Captains at 7:05 pm. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

