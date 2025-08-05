Captains Shut out Dragons 6-0 in Series Opener Tuesday

August 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Three Lake County pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Captains defeated the Dayton Dragons 6-0 on Tuesday night. The game was the opener to a six-game series.

A crowd of 7,578 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

Lake County took the lead with two runs in the second inning against Dayton starting pitcher Nick Sando, beginning their rally with two outs and the bases empty. Esteban Gonzalez had a run-scoring double in the inning and scored when the next hitter, Maick Collado, looped a single to right to make it 2-0.

It was still 2-0 when Sando came out to warm up to begin the fifth inning, but he never threw a pitch in the frame. Midway through his warm-ups, Sando signaled for the trainer and manager to visit the mound and after a brief discussion, Sando walked off the mound and was replaced by Jonah Hurney. The Captains scored three runs in the inning against Hurney as Ralphy Velazquez blasted a home run with two men on base, his 15th homer of the year.

Meanwhile, the Dragons did not pick up their first hit of the night until Ariel Almonte singled to right field with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Dragons got singles from Carter Graham and Yerlin Confidan in the seventh, but a double play prevented a productive inning. The Dragons best chance to score came in the bottom of the ninth, trailing 6-0, when Carlos Jorge doubled to start the inning. But Jorge was stranded at third as the Dragons were shutout for the fifth time this season.

Four Dragons players each had one hit for the Dragons. Jorge's double was the only extra base hit.

Up Next: The Dragons (11-23, 32-67) host the Captains (22-15, 57-46) on Wednesday at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District at 7:05 pm in the second game of the six-game series. Johnathan Harmon will make his first start of the season with the Dragons as he returns from Tommy John surgery in 2024. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.