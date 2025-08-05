TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 5 at South Bend Cubs

August 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

The San Diego Padres have made the following transactions:

Effective Tuesday, August 5, 2025 (Fort Wayne active roster to 28 players, 3 on injured list):

- Right-Handed Pitcher Misael Tamarez transferred to Double-A San Antonio

- Left-Handed Pitcher C.J. Widger signed a Minor League contract and assigned to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform No. 28)

- 1 st Baseman/Outfielder Kaden Hollow released

Fort Wayne TinCaps (49-52, 18-18) @ South Bend Cubs (40-61, 17-18)

Tuesday, August 5 | Four Winds Field | 7:05 PM | Game 102 of 131

RHP Ian Koenig (4-5, 5.30 ERA) vs. RHP Connor Schultz (1-4, 4.55 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: T he Fort Wayne TinCaps took Sunday's series finale against the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate), 5-2.

ONE LAST RIDE: Tuesday marks the beginning of the final series of the season for the TinCaps against their in-state rival in the South Bend Cubs. The last time the two teams met at Four Winds Field this year, Fort Wayne took four of the six showdowns, outscoring the Cubs 41-28.

ON THE MOVE: Fort Wayne right-hander Misael Tamarez will join Double-A San Antonio following his promotion on Tuesday. The 25-year-old made six appearances for Fort Wayne and had a 1.23 ERA across 7 1/3 innings tossed. He struck out 13 in his time with the TinCaps while not walking a single batter. Tamarez spent the last six seasons within the Houston Astros organization, and each of the last three years at the Triple-A level before the Padres signed him as a Minor League Free Agent on July 16.

KOENIG KARVING: Tuesday starter Ian Koenig turned 3 of his 4 showings last month into quality starts. The righty finished July with a 1.93 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP across 23 1/3 innings, including back-to-back scoreless starts against Quad Cities on 7/8 and Cedar Rapids on 7/22. Koenig ranked 6th in ERA among starts with at least 20 innings tossed last month and 4th in WHIP.

HOME COOKING: TinCap left-hander Luis Gutierrez made his sixth start across nine home appearances between two levels on Sunday. Gutierrez put together a quality start in the 5-2 victory, tossing six frames while allowing two runs on three hits and striking out seven. He has a 3-1 record at home this season with a 2.42 ERA over 48 1/3 innings tossed. Gutierrez has a 3:1 strikeout to walk ratio at home in 2025 and has allowed six earned runs across 22 innings in his 4 starts at Parkview Field since getting called up in June.

NOBODY WALKS LIKE ROSMAN: Since May 25, TinCaps third baseman Rosman Verdugo leads all of Minor League Baseball in walks. The No. 27 Padres prospect has 46 free passes in the last 51 games, which includes four three-walk showings. Across the stretch, he has walked 21.3% of the time. The 20-year-old is now 4th in the Midwest League with 60 walks. Verdugo is tied with Mike Trout for the lead across all of affiliated baseball for walks drawn in the stretch.

KATCHING KARP: Outfielder Braedon Karpathios has eight multi-hit games in his last 18 played, reaching base in all but three. Across the stretch, he is hitting .324 (22-68) with 4 2B, HR, 11 RBI, and 11 BB.

WELCOME TO THE FORT, ZACH EVANS: TinCap infielder Zach Evans has a hit in both games with Fort Wayne since joining the team on Friday. He drove in all three Fort Wayne on Saturday night in his High-A debut. Evans ended his time with Single-A Lake Elsinore in the top ten in the California League in five different offensive categories. This includes him being the league leader in hits with 112 and 3rd in RBI with 62. The 2024 9th Round pick led Lake Elsinore with 16 multi-hit games this season.

R-JACK MAKING AN IMPACT: Fort Wayne infielder Ryan Jackson collected a two-run single as part of Fort Wayne's five-run second inning on Sunday against Great Lakes. He is batting 14-for-44 (.318) on a 13-game on-base streak and has three multi-hit and two multi-walk showings in that stretch. The streak is his fourth separate on-base streak of at least 10 games this season. He began the year with a 34-game on-base streak with Single-A Lake Elsinore and started his stint with the 'Caps sporting a 16-game on-base streak.

WALK THE LINE: TinCap infielder Ryan Jackson is third in all of affiliated baseball in walks drawn this season. He trails Juan Soto (84) and Rafael Devers (80) and is ahead of Alex Freeland and Roman Anthony. The USC product has reached base safely in 34 of the 36 games played with the TinCaps since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore in mid-June.







