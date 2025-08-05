Whitecaps Blank Kernels 6-0, Take Series Opener

August 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Comstock Park, MI - West Michigan scored a run in the bottom half of the first inning Tuesday night and never looked back, besting the Kernels in the series opener 6-0.

In the Kernels' first trip to Comstock Park since 2019, West Michigan got on the board first. Seth Stephenson led off the bottom of the first inning with a single. After he moved to second on an error, he scored on a Peyton Graham RBI double to put the Whitecaps on top 1-0.

And that was the run support the West Michigan pitching staff needed. Starter Joe Miller did not allow a run across five one-hit innings. Behind him, Matt Stil, Moises Rodriguez and Carlos Lequerica went the rest of the way, not allowing a run across the final four frames to lock down the Whitecaps' win.

After allowing a run in the bottom of the first, Jacob Kisting settled down to toss scoreless second and third frames. After him, Matt Gabbert came on and was awesome out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen. Gabbert did not allow a run across four innings in relief, striking out two while allowing just two hits and no walks.

With the score still 1-0 in the bottom of the eighth, West Michigan sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five times to blow the game open to 6-0, the score that would be the final.

The loss drops the Kernels to 59-43 on the season and to 3-4 on the current 12-game road trip. The six-game series at West Michigan continues Wednesday night at 5:35 when Adrian Bohorquez makes his high-A debut for Cedar Rapids opposite Preston Howey.







