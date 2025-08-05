Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs Lake County)

August 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, August 5, 2025 l Game #99 (34)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (21-15, 56-46) at Dayton Dragons (11-22, 32-66)

LH Josh Hartle (8-2, 2.75) vs. LH Nick Sando (1-2, 6.12)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the first game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons are 4-8 vs. Lake County this season (0-3 in Dayton).

Last Game: Sunday: West Michigan 7, Dayton 5. West Michigan scored four runs in the first inning and held off the Dragons comeback effort. Dayton slowly battled back and in the top of the eighth, they trailed 6-5 with the tying run at second and two outs, but they could not get the big hit. Ariel Almonte had a two-run home run for Dayton while Carlos Jorge, Carlos Sanchez, and Carter Graham all had two hits including a double.

Last Series at West Michigan: The Dragons went 2-4 in the series. Unlike the first three sets of the season between the Dragons and Whitecaps when West Michigan outscored Dayton 115-47 in 15 games, this series featured close games, with each team finishing the series with the same number of runs scored (24). The Dragons hit .218 in the series. They hit with more power than in recent sets, connecting on six home runs and 15 extra base hits (in the previous 12 three sets covering 12 games, they had three home runs and 15 extra base hits). The team ERA was 3.60 ERA. They committed six errors.

Team Notes:

Return of the Long Ball: In West Michigan, the Dragons broke out of a home run drought in the toughest park in the MWL to hit the long ball. Entering the series, the Dragons had hit a total of three home runs in their last three sets (one in each series, total of 12 games). They hit six in six games in West Michigan, matching their season high for home runs in a series.

Player Notes:

Tonight's Dayton starting pitcher, Nick Sando, since June 28: 1.99 ERA, 5 G, 22.2 IP, 12 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 8 BB, 22 SO, Opponent's Batting Average of .150. Sando's 2.41 ERA in July was the best on the team.

Jack Moss in his first 16 games with the Dragons is 15 for 44 (.341) with seven walks and an OBP of .429.

Ariel Almonte over his last 10 games is 12 for 36 (.333) with two home runs and three doubles.

Anthony Stephan in the West Michigan series (6 games) went 7 for 22 (.318) with two home runs and a double.

Ryan McCrystal in his first six games with the Dragons is 7 for 23 (.304) with 2 doubles and 2 RBI.

John Michael Faile over his last six games is 7 for 22 (.318) with a home run, 5 runs scored, and 4 RBI.

Irvin Machuca in his last six games (since returning from injured list): 6.2 IP, 0 R, 2 saves.

Cody Adcock in his last five games: 1.08 ERA, 8.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 SO.

Carlos Jorge ranks fourth in Dragons history in career steals with 60. Jorge and Jose Siri are the only two players in Dragons history to have at least 20 career home runs and at least 40 career stolen bases.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, August 6 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Matt Wilkinson (3-9, 5.15) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (2-5, 4.01)

Thursday, August 7 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Jackson Humphries (1-8, 4.10) at Dayton TBA

Friday, August 8 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Caden Favors (4-8, 4.72) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (5-3, 4.44) TV: Dayton's CW

Saturday, August 9 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Michael Kennedy (2-1, 4.23) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-9, 7.00) TV: Dayton's CW

Sunday, August 10 (1:05 pm): Lake County LH Josh Hartle at Dayton LH Nick Sando TV: Dayton's CW

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 8, August 9, August 10, August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 8, August 9, August 10, August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.







