Lugnuts Down Loons 6-3 in Extras, Spoil Serwinowski's Nine Strikeout Debut

August 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (52-51) (16-21) racked up four hits in the final two innings with the Great Lakes Loons (55-46) (21-15) committing two errors, aiding a Lansing 6-3 10-inning win on a 77-degree sunny Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

- Adam Serwinowski in his first game as a member of the Dodgers organization, pitched 6.1 innings and struck out nine Lugnuts. The left-hander had four three-pitch strikeouts. Serwinowski permitted just four base runners

- Logan Wagner put Great Lakes on the board with his 12th homer of the season. The Dodgers' No. 26 prospect is tied for the team lead; he blasted a 379-foot shot to deep left field in the fourth inning.

- Lansing tied the game in the ninth. Darlyn Montero singled and took second base after a Christian Ruebeck strikeout for out two. Cameron Leary lifted his first extra-base hit as a Lugnut with an RBI double to right field.

- In the bottom of the ninth, Logan Wagner walked, but Mark Adamiak bounced back with a strikeout.

- Lansing earned two hits and benefited from two Loons errors in the tenth. Myles Caba walked the leadoff man and a wild pitch, but two on. After a strikeout, an intentional walk loaded the bases. T.J. Schofield Sam sliced a bloop single into left field to plate one. A wild pitch made it 3-1. A Jordan Thompson error brought two across. Davis Diaz's single completed a five-run frame.

- Great Lakes added two in the tenth, a Jake Gelof RBI double and Jordan Thompson RBI groundout.

Rounding Things Out

Kendall George singled and walked, extending his on-base streak to 21 games. It is the second-longest active streak in the Midwest League.

Up Next

The Loons and Lugnuts play tomorrow, Wednesday, August 6th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm. Wednesday is Paws n Claws with half-off White Claws and all dogs invited.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.