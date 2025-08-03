TinCaps Win Series Finale 5-2, Diaz Adds First Loons Homer of August

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (55-45) (21-14) were stymied by Fort Wayne TinCaps (49-52) (18-18) pitching, dropping the series finale 5-3 on a 75-degree sunny Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field. The Loons won the series four games to two.

- Fort Wayne scored five runs in the second inning and Great Lakes tallied two runs in the fifth.

- After an eight-pitch two-strikeout first inning from Maddux Bruns, a walk, a hit by pitch, and catcher's interference loaded the bases. After a second walk, put the TinCaps on the board, Ryan Jackson and Kasen Wells delivered back-to-back two-run singles to make it 5-0. A throwing error in center field put Jackson in scoring position, and Wells plated him.

- Wilman Diaz drove home the two runs for Great Lakes. After Luis Gutierrez's first walk of the day, the left-hander put a pitch in the wheelhouse of Diaz, who lifted it 386 feet to deep left field.

- Loons batters in the final four innings were struck out six times, stranding two runners.

- Kendall George walked in the fifth and reached on a fielder's choice error in the seventh. The Dodgers' No. 11 prospect extended his on-base streak to 20 games and added his 65th stolen base of the season. The on-base streak is the longest by a Loon in 2025.

Rounding Things Out

Evan Shaw pitched 2.1 innings scoreless. The left-hander now has 15.1 innings scoreless in a row, which started on July 1st. It matches Joseilyn Gonzalez 's 15.1 innings scoreless from April 13th to May 25th.

Up Next

After an off-day, the Loons are back at Dow Diamond to start a six-game series with the Lansing Lugnuts. Tuesday, August 5th is Hometown Heroes Night presented by Meijer. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







