Lake County Survives Sunday in Wisconsin

August 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers almost pulled out a comeback victory over the Lake County Captains on Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. However, their late victory was denied as the Captains won 2-1 in ten innings to earn a 4-2 win in the six-game series.

Robert Gasser made the third and final start of his MLB rehab assignment as a Timber Rattler for the Milwaukee Brewers. He needed just sixteen pitches to work two scoreless innings. He allowed a single to Jaison Chourio in the second inning but ended the inning and his outing with his lone strikeout and a 5-4-3 double play.

Lake County (56-46 overall, 21-15 second half) got on the board in the top of the fifth inning. Consecutive singles and a force play at second put runners on the corners with one out against reliever Patricio Aquino. Ralphy Velazquez singled to right to score the runner from third for a 1-0 lead.

The Captains should have added to their lead in the eighth inning against reliever Anthony Flores. They had Estaban Gonz á lez at second and Juan Benjamin at first with two outs. Alfonsin Rosario dumped a single to left field that should have scored Gonz á lez. However, Benjamin was thrown out at third for the final out of the frame before Gonz á lez touched home and the run did not count.

Wisconsin (45-56, 11-25) came alive after that play. Blayberg Diaz doubled with one out in the bottom of the eighth. Steward Berroa, who was playing the final game of his minor league rehab assignment for the Brewers, tied the game with a double to left to score Diaz.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tayden Hall hit a deep drive to right with one out that brought the crowd to its feet, but the ball fell short of a game-winning homer as Nick Mitchell made the catch on the warning track after a long run. No one in the outfield could catch a line drive to left-center off the bat of Yhoswar Garcia and he raced around to third base with a triple. However, the Rattlers left him stranded and the game went to extra innings.

Lake County took the lead very quickly. Mitchell, the placed runner at second base, took third on a deep fly to left-center from Jose Devers and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Jacob Cozart.

In the bottom of the tenth. Daniel Guilarte hit a grounder to the right side of the infield to move Kay-Lan Nicasia, the runner placed at second to start the inning, to third. However, Jack Jasiak earned his thirteenth save of the season with a popup and a flyout.

The Timber Rattlers are off on Monday. They return to action in Illinois with game one of a series against the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park on Tuesday night. Game time is 6:35pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:15pm. The game is also available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

LC 000 010 000 1 - 2 11 0

WIS 000 000 010 0 - 1 8 0

FINAL - 10 INNINGS

WP: Josh Harlow (5-3)

LP: Jeferson Figueroa (3-3)

SAVE: Jack Jasiak (13)

TIME: 2:57

ATTN: 5,337







