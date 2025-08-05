Rattlers Win As Top Brewers Prospects Debut

August 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







PEORIA, IL - New players contributed in big ways for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in their 5-3 win over the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park on Tuesday Night. The victory allowed the Rattlers to snap a three-game losing streak.

Luis Pe ñ a announced his presence in the Wisconsin lineup with authority. The #2 prospect of the Milwaukee Brewers had been called up to the Timber Rattlers on Sunday. He launched a long home run to left on a 2-2 pitch with one out in the top of the first in his first at bat with the Rattlers.

Kay-Lan Nicasia put Wisconsin (46-56 overall, 12-25 second half) up 2-0 with a double off the top of the wall in left to score Andrick Nava from second.

The Chiefs (41-61, 16-22) tied the game in the bottom of the third inning on a two-run double by Deniel Ortiz. Those were the only two runs allowed by Travis Smith, the Rattlers starting pitcher making his debut with the team after being called up from the Carolina Mudcat last week. Smith walked two and struck out three over four innings for a no decision.

Nicasia teamed up with another new face on the Wisconsin roster to take the lead in the top of the seventh. Nicasia singled to start the inning. Jes ú s Made, Milwaukee's #1 prospect who also was called up to the Rattlers on Sunday, lined a triple to right on the tenth pitch of his at bat against Domenic Picone to drive in Nicasia for a 3-2 lead. Made would score moments later on a grounder to short by Juan Baez with the throw home going wild for a two-run cushion.

Jes ú s Broca, Wisconsin's first relief pitcher on Tuesday, had pitched around trouble in the fifth and sixth inning thanks to a pair of double plays. He would need a different kind of defensive assistance in the seventh to maintain the lead.

Broca retired the first batter after the stretch with a strikeout. However, a walk was followed by a single off the bat of Won-Bin Cho to put the tying runs on base. Zach Levenson singled home a run to make it 4-3 and bring Jes ú s Baez to the plate for the Chiefs.

Baez singled sharply to left and Cho tried to score from second. Luiyin Alastre fielded the ball cleanly and fired home to get Cho by a lot for the second out. Broca got the final out of the seventh on a force play at second.

Yhoswar Garcia manufactured an insurance run for the Rattlers in the top of the eighth. He dropped a bunt single with one out against reliever Jawilme Ramirez. Garcia stole second for his 47th stolen base of the season. Garcia kept the pressure on by taking off for third. Ramirez still had the ball on the mound. He stepped off and threw wildly to third and that let Garcia jog home for a 5-3 lead.

Broca got the first two outs in the eighth inning before giving way to Jack Seppings.

The game got interesting as a double by Josh Kross off the glove of Tayden Hall at first base was followed by a single to left. Kross decided not to challenge Alastre and that left runners at the corners for the Chiefs when Seppings got the final out on a grounder to short.

In the bottom of the ninth, Seppings faced a situation of runners at first and second with one out. He struck out Ortiz on three pitches for the second out.

Travis Honeyman was the last chance for the Chiefs. He lined a 1-1 pitch to the gap in right-center for an apparent game-tying double. However, Nicasia glided over from right and made a diving catch to end the game.

Seppings earned his first Midwest League save as the Rattlers picked up a win in game one of their six-game series.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night at Dozer Park. Wisconsin has named Manuel Rodriguez (1-2, 1.73) as their starting pitcher. Game time is 6:35pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:15pm. The game is also available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 110 000 210 - 5 5 1

PEO 002 000 100 - 3 11 2

HOME RUN:

WIS:

Luis Peña (1st, 0 on in 1st inning off Mason Molina, 1 out)

WP: Jesús Broca (6-1)

LP: Domenic Picone (0-1)

SAVE: Jack Seppings (1)

TIME: 2:56

ATTN: 2,419







Midwest League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.