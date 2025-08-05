Wisconsin Wins Wild One at Dozer on Tuesday

August 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs dropped the opener of a six-game series to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 5-3, on Tuesday at Dozer Park.

With the game tied at two through six innings, Wisconsin broke through in the top of the seventh. After a leadoff single, Milwaukee's No. 1 prospect Jesús Made, lined a triple down the right field line in his High-A debut to bring in a run and make it 3-2. Later in the inning, Made came home on a fielder's choice grounder to short by Juan Baez, pushing the lead to 4-2.

In the bottom half of the inning, Peoria answered back. A one-out walk followed by two singles, the second from Zach Levenson, brought home a run to make it 4-3. Jesus Baez followed with a single to left field, but Won-Bin Cho was thrown out at the plate trying to score from second base. Left-hander Jesus Broca retired the next batter to end the inning. Broca earned the win, tossing 3 2/3 innings of relief while allowing five hits, one run, and striking out four.

Wisconsin added one more run in the eighth inning. Yoshwar Garcia reached on a one-out infield single, then stole second and third before scoring on a throwing error by right-hander Jawilme Ramirez on a pickoff attempt to third.

Peoria made it interesting in the eighth and ninth innings but couldn't scratch across a run. In the eighth, the Chiefs left two runners on base, and in the ninth, they put two aboard with one out. However, right-hander Jack Seppings recorded a strikeout and induced a flyout to right field to end the game and secure a 5-3 win for Wisconsin.

The Timber Rattlers struck first in the opening inning, as Luis Peña, Milwaukee's No. 2 prospect, launched a one-out home run in his first High-A at bat to left field to make it 1-0.

In the second inning, Wisconsin added on a two-out double to left field from Kay-Lin Nicasia to left field, brought home a run and made it 2-0.

Peoria answered back and got on the board in the third inning, with two aboard and a one-out double from Deniel Ortiz brought in two runs and tied the score at two. Ortiz has hit safely in all five games since joining the Chiefs last week.

The series continues Wednesday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Chen-Wei Lin is the scheduled starter for Peoria.







