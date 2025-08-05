'Caps Pop Kernels, 6-0

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - West Michigan Whitecaps starting pitcher Joe Miller posted five scoreless innings while allowing just two baserunners as the 'Caps rolled the Cedar Rapids Kernels 6-0 in front of 5,856 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Miller combined with Whitecaps relievers Matt Stil, Moises Rodriguez, and Carlos Lequerica to allow just three base hits while holding the Kernels to 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, West Michigan piled on five runs in the eighth inning to cap off the 6-0 shutout win.

The Whitecaps scored in the first inning as designated hitter Peyton Graham scored Seth Stephenson on an RBI double, taking the 1-0 lead. Both offenses were stymied past the first inning, as Cedar Rapids managed just one base hit and four total baserunners through the eighth inning. Meanwhile, Kernels starting pitcher Jacob Kisting and reliever Matt Gabbert combined to allow just one run through the first seven innings to maintain the 1-0 deficit. The 'Caps then exploded for five runs in the eighth, featuring a two-run single from Jack Penney, expanding their edge to 6-0. Cedar Rapids showed signs of life in the ninth inning, as pinch hitter Kyle Hess and catcher Eduardo Tait strung together consecutive base hits for the first time in the ballgame, but it was too late, as Lequerica induced a lineout to secure the 6-0 shutout victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 25-12 in the second half and 69-33 overall, while the Kernels fall to 19-17 in the second half and 59-44 overall. Miller (7-2) secures his seventh win of the season while Kisting (1-3) suffers his third loss, allowing just one run through three innings pitched. Whitecaps first baseman Andrew Jenkins added an RBI single in the eighth inning, extending his hitting streak to 14-straight games and tying Josue Briceño for the longest streak by a Whitecaps player this season.

