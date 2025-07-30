Early Runs Doom Chiefs in Series Opener

July 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT, WI - Three early runs by the Beloit Sky Carp proved to be the difference in a 3-1 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

Beloit opened the night with back-to-back singles, and a double steal quickly moved both runners into scoring position. Yiddi Cappe followed by lifting a sacrifice fly to center field to bring home the game's first run. After a hit batter, Eric Rataczak doubled to right field to make it 2-0 and put runners on second and third base. Payton Green followed with another sac fly, pushing the lead to 3-0. Chiefs starter Brandt Thompson limited the damage by recording the final out of the frame.

Peoria answered in the top of the third inning. Tre Richardson doubled to right field with one out, stole third base, and scored on a sacrifice fly to center field off the bat of Travis Honeyman, trimming the deficit to 3-1.

Thompson settled in after the first inning and turned in a solid outing. The right-hander allowed three runs on five hits across five innings, striking out five in the loss.

On the other side, Beloit right-handed starter Karson Milbrandt earned the win, tossing five innings of one-run ball. He allowed just three hits and struck out five batters.

The Chiefs bullpen kept the game within reach. Right-handers Tyler Bradt and Benjamin Arias combined for three scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and striking out four.

Peoria mounted a brief rally in the ninth inning after Honeyman led off with a single, but a double play ended the momentum. Right-hander Chase Centala retired the next batter to end the game and earn the save. Sky Carp relievers Nick Maldonado and Centala each tossed two scoreless innings to close out the win.

The series continues Wednesday evening with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Gerardo Salas is the scheduled starter for Peoria.







