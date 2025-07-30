Cubs Outmatched by Quad Cities Pitching Again in 2-1 Loss

South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (37-60) lost another low-scoring contest on Wednesday afternoon at Four Winds Field, falling to the Quad Cities River Bandits (58-39) by a 2-1 margin. The Cubs have now lost five consecutive home games despite conceding no more than three runs in any of them.

Just like on Wednesday, the Cubs received a great chance to win from their starting pitcher. After Connor Schultz spun six innings of one-run ball on Tuesday, fellow righty Erian Rodriguez turned in seven strong innings in the matinee. Rodriguez struck out five on the day, retiring 10 consecutive River Bandits at one point in his third quality start of the season.

The only blemish on Rodriguez happened in the sixth inning and ended up deciding the game. Quad Cities second baseman Sam Kulasingam took a leadoff walk, eventually reaching third base with two outs for first baseman Callan Moss. On the first pitch he saw from Rodriguez, Moss teed off, ripping a two-run home run to left field. The Midwest League RBI leader's seventh long ball of the season gave Quad Cities the game's first lead at 2-0.

Following Tuesday's shutout performance, Quad Cities pitching took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. Right-hander Nicholas Regalado made the start, posting three hitless innings with two strikeouts. Lefty Tyler Davis tailed him with three more scoreless frames, facing the minimum and punching out six. The Cubs would break through in the seventh against righty Dennis Colleran Jr., as left fielder Edgar Alvarez launched his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot, to right field.

On the Cubs' mound, the eighth inning belonged to rehabbing Major Leaguer Yency Almonte. A Chicago Cub reliever in 2024, Almonte hadn't pitched in an organized game since May 7, 2024. He looked good in his return on Wednesday, though, striking out two in a perfect inning. Right-hander Kenyi Perez followed him with a testy ninth inning, putting a runner at third base with one out on a pickoff error. However, he kept the score at 2-1 with the help of a strikeout and a twisting catch at the wall by Alvarez.

Quad Cities sent Colleran Jr. back to the mound for the bottom of the eighth inning, and he fared better with a 1-2-3 frame. Right-hander Juan Martinez handled the ninth, capturing his third save of the season with a spotless frame.

With Quad Cities having claimed each of the week's first two games, the Cubs and River Bandits will square off again at 7:05 PM on Thursday. In the first contest after the Trade Deadline for both teams, South Bend right-hander Kevin Valdez is set to make his Four Winds Field debut on the mound against River Bandits righty Felix Arronde.







