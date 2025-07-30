Chiefs Rained out in Beloit, Doubleheader Set for Thursday
July 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
BELOIT, WI - Wednesday's game between the Peoria Chiefs and the Beloit Sky Carp was postponed due to rain.
The two clubs will make up the game on Thursday as part of a doubleheader. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. It will be Peoria's eighth twin bill of the season as weather continues to impact the 2025 season.
Starting pitchers for Thursday's doubleheader have not yet been announced.
For all of the latest news and notes, fans are encouraged to visit peoriachiefs.com.
