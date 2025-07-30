Chiefs Rained out in Beloit, Doubleheader Set for Thursday

July 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT, WI - Wednesday's game between the Peoria Chiefs and the Beloit Sky Carp was postponed due to rain.

The two clubs will make up the game on Thursday as part of a doubleheader. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. It will be Peoria's eighth twin bill of the season as weather continues to impact the 2025 season.

Starting pitchers for Thursday's doubleheader have not yet been announced.

