TinCaps Game Information: July 30 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

July 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (47-49, 16-15) vs. Great Lakes Loons (52-43, 18-12)

Wednesday, July 30 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 97 of 131

RHP Clark Candiotti (1-5, 5.23 ERA) vs. RHP Eriq Swan (4-3, 4.86 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped their series opener at Parkview Field Tuesday night against the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate), 6-0.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps return home to Parkview Field following a nine-game in 10-day road trip out of the All-Star Break. The 'Caps have three more series left at Parkview Field to end the regular season. With 35 games to go in the second half, the 'Caps are two and a half games back of the Great Lakes Loons for the East Division's Second-Half playoff spot.

THE RETURN OF THE CANDY MAN: TinCap starter Clark Candiotti makes his second start back off the IL on Wednesday. The No. 29 Padres prospect made his return last week against Cedar Rapids, where he served as the opener, throwing 14 pitches in his lone frame of work.

MORE HOLIDAY TRADITION AT PARKVIEW FIELD: The Fort Wayne TinCaps are excited to announce the return of Parkview Holiday Lights - A Walk-Thru Event - presented by Rohrman Automotive, Paul Davis, and Lear Corporation. The event will be hosted at the ballpark for 44 nights from November 13 to January 3. Back this winter and better than ever, 1.5 million lights will be on display, a 50% increase from 2024. The event features brand-new displays and music for the holiday season.

TINCAP FANS HELP MAKE HISTORY: Over 6,700 baseball fans combined to set a new world record Tuesday as their collective signatures on the World's Most Autographed Baseball have set a new mark for the most signatures on a single piece of sports memorabilia. The baseball made its appearance at Parkview Field on June 26 when the TinCaps took on Great Lakes on a Thursday evening.

WELCOME BACK MAL: Fort Wayne bullpen arm Josh Mallitz has worked two scoreless outings since returning off the IL last week in Cedar Rapids. The Ole Miss product has not allowed a run in his last seven appearances with the 'Caps across 15 innings tossed. Before hitting the IL in June, he was 10th among Midwest League relievers in strikeouts this season.

ANOTHER KOENIG CLASSIC: TinCaps starter Ian Koenig turned in his third quality start of July on Tuesday. Across the month, Koenig has a 1.93 ERA (5 ER, 23 Ã¢..." IP), .213 BAA with five walks allowed compared to 11 strikeouts. His ERA is 3rd in the Midwest League with as many innings.

NOBODY WALKS LIKE ROSMAN: Since May 25, TinCaps third baseman Rosman Verdugo leads all of Minor League Baseball in walks. The No. 27 Padres prospect has 44 free passes in the last 46 games, which includes four three-walk showings. Across the stretch, he has walked 22.4% of the time. The 20-year-old is now 3rd in the Midwest League with 59 walks.

KATCHING KARP: Outfielder Braedon Karpathios has seven multi-hit games in his last 13 played, reaching base in all but one. Across the stretch, he is hitting .360 (18-50) with 4 2B, HR, 11 RBI, and 9 BB.

SET STARTERS: TinCaps starting pitching is having its best month of the season. Across 21 starts in July, Fort Wayne ranks 2nd in the Midwest League in ERA (3.22), WHIP (1.20), and innings pitched (106 1/3), while ranking 3rd in wins (6), K/BB ratio (2.77), and walks allowed (30). The group leads the league with six quality starts.

BASHING ON GETAWAY DAY: In Sunday's 9-4 series finale victory over Cedar Rapids, all nine Fort Wayne hitters recorded a base hit. The 14 hits as a club were the fourth-best total in a ball game this year, with five hitters putting together multi-hit performances.







Midwest League Stories from July 30, 2025

