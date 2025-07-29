McCrystal Leads Dragons to 6-2 Win at West Michigan

July 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Grand Rapids, Mich. - Dayton's Ryan McCrystal collected three hits and drove in two runs while four Dragons pitchers combined to scatter seven hits as Dayton defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 6-2 on Tuesday night. The game was the opener to a six-game series in West Michigan.

Game Summary:

The Dragons, facing 37-year-old MLB veteran starting pitcher Alex Cobb on a rehab assignment, took the lead in the second inning on a solo home run by Anthony Stephan. The homer by Stephan, 106 mph off the bat, was his fifth of the year.

The Dragons scored again in the third when Ryan McCrystal doubled to start the inning, his first hit of three he would collect on the night. Jack Moss lined a single to left to move McCrystal to third, and Carlos Jorge's infield ground out brought in McCrystal to make it 2-0.

West Michigan scored one run in the fourth to make it 2-1, but the Dragons responded with two runs in the fifth, getting three straight hits from John Michael Faile, McCrystal, and Jack Moss, along with a West Michigan error, to make it 4-1.

Dayton added two more runs in the sixth. Carlos Sanchez walked with one out and went to third on a double by Ariel Almonte. The next batter, John Michael Faile, delivered what appeared to be a high chopper over the head of the drawn in third baseman for a base hit to left field to drive in two runs, but the plate umpire ruled that Faile had fouled the ball off his foot before it traveled into the outfield, and the umpire sent the runners back to their bases. Faile eventually struck out, but the next hitter, McCrystal, doubled over the head of the right fielder to drive in both Sanchez and Almonte to extend the Dragons lead to 6-1.

West Michigan got a solo home run from Brett Callihan in the eighth to make it 6-2, but the Dayton bullpen was up to the task of preventing any Whitecaps comeback hopes as the last four batters of the game were retired.

Dragons starting pitcher Nestor Lorant worked the first four innings, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Brody Jessee (1-1) replaced Lorant after he threw a high number of pitches in the fourth, and Jessee tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win. Cody Adcock tossed two innings, allowing one run on the solo homer in the eighth, and Irvin Machuca tossed a perfect ninth to close out the game. Dayton pitchers combined to strike out 12 while allowing seven hits.

The Dragons collected eight hits. McCrystal was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored. Moss also had two hits.

Up Next: The Dragons (10-18, 31-62) play at West Michigan (20-11, 64-32) on Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 pm in the second game of the six-game series. Nick Sando (1-2, 6.91) will start for Dayton.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, August 5 against the Lake County Captains at 7:05 pm. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.