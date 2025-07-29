Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (6:35 PM at West Michigan)

July 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 l Game #94 (29)

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 6:35 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (9-18, 30-62) at West Michigan Whitecaps (20-10, 64-31)

RH Nestor Lorant (0-8, 7.03) vs. RH Alex Cobb (0-1, 0.00)/RH Rayner Castillo (2-5, 5.65)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the first game of a six-game series. The Dragons are 3-12 vs. West Michigan this season (0-3 at LMCU Ballpark).

Last Game: Sunday: Canceled, rain vs. South Bend. The game will not be rescheduled.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons did not commit an error in the five games of the series vs. South Bend. Since the inception of the six-game series in 2021, this is the first time the Dragons have played a series of more than four games without committing an error.

The Dragons stole six bases on Friday (including four in one inning), giving them 10 in the series. Their previous 2025 team high for steals in a series was eight.

Carlos Jorge is hitting .315 in the Second Half season to rank 8th in the MWL. He has 15 second half steals to rank tied for fourth in the league. Jorge ranks fourth in Dragons history in career steals with 60.

Jack Moss has been extremely productive in his first 14 games with the Dragons, going 13 for 37 (.351) with an OPS of .816.

Ariel Almonte over his last four games is 7 for 16 (.438) with two doubles.

John Michael Faile over his last 3 games is 4 for 10 (.400) with a home run, four runs scored, and 3 RBI.

Irvin Machuca since coming off the injured list has four scoreless relief outings, each for one inning with 1 save.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, July 30 (12:05 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-2, 6.91) at West Michigan LH Joe Miller (6-2, 3.26)

Thursday, July 31 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (2-5, 4.09) at West Michigan RH Preston Howey (5-1, 2.43)

Friday, August 1 (6:35 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-7, 4.84) at West Michigan LH Andrew Sears (6-4, 3.14)

Saturday, August 2 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero at West Michigan RH Josh Randall (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday, August 3 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant at West Michigan RH Rayner Castillo

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 8, August 9, August 10, August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







