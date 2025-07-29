'Caps Fall to Dragons, 6-2

July 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Cobb made his third rehab appearance with the West Michigan Whitecaps, allowing one run through two innings pitched, but the bats fell silent as part of a 6-2 loss to the Dayton Dragons in front of 6,442 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Despite allowing a solo homer, Cobb posted four strikeouts through two innings of work, including three straight punchouts to conclude his second inning of work. West Michigan fell flat offensively, however, finishing 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position while striking out 12 times in the loss.

The Dragons jumped in front with a pair of runs in the second and third innings as outfielder Anthony Stephan blasted a solo homer over the right field wall before catcher Ryan McCrystal crossed the plate on an RBI groundout from Carlos Jorge, grabbing the 2-0 lead. The Whitecaps broke through on a sacrifice fly from designated hitter Brett Callahan in the fourth inning, trimming Dayton's edge to 2-1. The Dragons then exploded for four runs through the fifth and sixth frames - highlighted by a two-run double from McCrystal - making it 6-1. Callahan helped the 'Caps again in the eighth inning with a solo home run to center field, trimming the Dragons lead to 6-2. West Michigan couldn't complete the rally in the ninth, as Dragons closer Irvin Machuca retired the side to complete the 6-2 victory.

The Whitecaps fall to 20-11 in the second half and 64-32 overall, while the Dragons improve to 10-18 in the second half and 31-62 overall. Cobb (0-2) suffers his second loss while Dragons reliever Brody Jessee (1-1) secures his first win, tossing two scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Callahan's home run marks his first long ball with the 'Caps since April 22, when he added a solo home run in a 10-0 shutout of the Dragons in Dayton, Ohio.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps and Dragons continue six-game series from LMCU Ballpark with a Wednesday afternoon ballgame beginning at 12:05 pm. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 11:50 am on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.