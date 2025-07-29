TinCaps Game Information: July 29 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

July 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (16-14, 47-48) vs. Great Lakes Loons (51-43, 17-12)

Tuesday, July 29 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 96 of 131

RHP Ian Koenig (4-4, 5.37 ERA) vs. LHP Maddux Bruns (0-2, 9.50 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps split their series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins affiliate), winning 9-4 Sunday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps return home to Parkview Field following a nine-game in 10-day road trip out of the All-Star Break. The 'Caps have three more series left at Parkview Field to end the regular season. With 36 games to go in the second half, Fort Wayne is a game and a half back of the Great Lakes Loons for the East Division's Second-Half playoff spot.

A KOENIG CLASSIC: TinCaps starter Ian Koenig is coming off his best three outings of the season. He has not allowed a run in his last 14 2/3 innings pitched. Across July, Koenig has a 1.04 ERA (2 ER, 17 1/3 IP), .175 BAA with three walks allowed compared to eight strikeouts. His ERA is 4th in the Midwest League with as many innings. After giving up two base hits last week in the first inning, the 24-year-old surrendered just one other hit in his five innings pitched.

SET STARTERS: TinCaps starting pitching is having its best month of the season. Across 21 starts in July, Fort Wayne ranks 2nd in the Midwest League in ERA (3.15), WHIP (1.19), innings pitched (100 1/3), K/BB ratio (2.86), and walks allowed (28), while ranking 3rd in wins (6). The group leads the league with five quality starts.

BASHING ON GETAWAY DAY: In Sunday's 9-4 series finale victory over Cedar Rapids, all nine Fort Wayne hitters recorded a base hit. The 14 hits as a club were the fourth-best total in a ball game this year, with five hitters putting together multi-hit performances.

THE STREAK AT ITS PEAK: Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins continued his historic scoreless streak Sunday with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He has retired each of the last 15 batters he has faced and has not allowed a run in his last 32 innings across his previous 25 outings dating back to April 23. It is the longest consecutive scoreless inning and outing streak in Major or Minor League Baseball this season and the longest in franchise history. The mark breaks Colby Blueberg's previous record (28 IP) from 2015 after two scoreless innings on Saturday. It is the longest a pitcher has gone in the Minor League without a run in a season since 2017 Will Hibbs went 32 straight scoreless innings with Single-A Lakewood. Hawkins has a 1.50 ERA and a 0.71 WHIP while opponents are batting just .121 against him this season.

ACROSS THE STREAK: Hawkins has struck out 16 of the last 32 batters he's faced (50.0%). Across the streak, he has struck out 44 with a .096 batting average against him. Overall, he is tied for the league lead in appearances (31), is tied for 3rd in the league in saves (8), is tied for 4th in wins (7), and is 2nd amongst relievers in strikeouts (58). His 37.2 K% is 2nd amongst arms with at least 30 innings pitched. After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

MUTANTE MASHING: Padres No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries homered for the third straight Sunday game played against Cedar Rapids. The 18-year-old has hits in 8 of his last 10 games and has 9 extra-base hits and 11 RBI across 16 games in July. He is slugging .493 (9th in the MWL) this month. On Saturday, July 19, against Lake County, De Vries drove in the game-winning run in the top of the 10th with an RBI double. It is the 3rd time this season De Vries has had the game-winning hit in the 9th inning or later.

WHO ELSE BUT BUTTERS: Infielder Brandon Butterworth began July hitting .392 (20-51), before starting 4-for-30 out of the All-Star Break after Friday. The middle-infielder went 4-for-9 last weekend, including a go-ahead two-run home run on Sunday, tying the team lead with 11. Nobody has more long balls than Butterworth (6) in July across the Midwest League. Batting .299 in July, Butterworth has eight of his team-leading 23 multi-hit games this month across his 21 games played. Butterworth is tied for the Midwest League lead in triples (7), tied for 4th in runs scored (60), and 5th in extra-base hits (35).

R-JACK MAKING AN IMPACT: After starting the recent nine-game road trip 0-for-7 in the first two contests against Lake County, Ryan Jackson collected a hit in the final seven games away from Parkview Field. Going 9-for-23 (.391), Jackson is tied for 4th in the Midwest League in hits since July 20.

WALK THE LINE: TinCap infielder Ryan Jackson is tied for third in all of affiliated baseball with 75 walks drawn this season. He trails Juan Soto (84) and Rafael Devers (77) and is tied with Roman Anthony and Alex Freeland. Jackson has reached base safely in 28 of the 30 games played with the TinCaps since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore in mid-June.







Midwest League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.