Sky Carp Hurlers Lead Way in 3-1 Victory

BELOIT. - The Sky Carp pitching once again helped carry the club to a victory, as the Carp opened up a six-game series with a 3-1 win over Peoria at ABC Supply Stadium.

Karson Milbrandt got the start for the Sky Carp and allowed just one run in five innings of work. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter while allowing just three hits.

Nick Maldonado and Chase Centala were just as good, combining for four scoreless frames, with Centala notching his third save of the season.

The Sky Carp plated all three of their runs in the first inning. Colby Shade and Jesus Hernandez hit singles to open the frame, then executed a double steal. The Carp picked up sacrifice flies from Yiddi Cappe and Payton Green along with an RBI double from Eric Rataczak to make it 3-0.

The Chiefs picked up their only run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly from Travis Honeyman.

