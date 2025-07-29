Five Players Promoted, Six Newcomers Join
July 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts (12-18, 48-48) announce the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Athletics:
Subtractions from the roster:
- Catcher CJ Rodriguez, infielders Joshua Kuroda-Grauer and Tommy White, and outfielder Nate Nankil are promoted to Double-A Midland
- Catcher Nick Schwartz is promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas
- Outfielder Rodney Green, Jr. is transferred to Single-A Stockton
- Pitcher Jake Pfennigs is given his release
Additions to the roster:
- Catcher Mario Gómez is received from Triple-A Las Vegas
- Infielder Gunner Gouldsmith is received from Double-A Midland
- Pitcher Ryan Magdic and outfielders Cameron Leary and Pedro Pineda are received from Single-A Stockton
- Catcher/infielder Ben Newton is received from the Arizona Complex League A's
The updated Lansing roster now has 28 active players.
This is the first trip to Double-A for the quartet of Rodriguez, Kuroda-Grauer, White and Nankil. White, the No. 6 prospect in the Athletics' organization and a participant in the 2025 All-Star Futures Game, is the Lugnuts' team leader in home runs (11); Kuroda-Grauer, the No. 8 prospect, is the club's leader in hits (98), doubles (21) and steals (26); and Nankil, the No. 26 prospect, is the leader in runs batted in (44).
The Lugnuts open a six-game series tonight against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 p.m. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.
