Cedar Rapids Announces Roster Moves

July 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today.

RHP Alejandro Hidalgo and RHP Hunter Hoopes have been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita.

INF Rayne Doncon and INF Jay Thomason have been activated from the 7-day IL and are active immediately.

RHP Xander Hamilton has been activated from the 60-day IL and is active immediately.

RHP Matt Gabbert, RHP Ruddy Gomez and LHP Brennen Oxford have been transferred to Cedar Rapids from A Ft. Myers.

RHP Jeremy Lee and OF Justin Connell have been released.

Jersey numbers for Hamilton, Gabbert, Gomez and Oxford will be assigned upon arrival.

These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 8 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series at Lansing tonight at 6:05.

