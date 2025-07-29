Cubs Remain Snakebit at Home in 2-0 Loss to Quad Cities

July 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (37-59) continued their recent home struggles on Tuesday, dropping their series opener to the Quad Cities River Bandits (57-39) by a 2-0 score. In a matchup against the Midwest League West division leader, the Cubs were shut out at Four Winds Field for the third time since the All-Star Break. Quad Cities, the league leader in earned run average and shutouts, tallied 17 strikeouts in the game.

The Cubs, who entered the night with the Midwest League's lowest earned run average in July, pitched well again in the series opener. Right-hander Connor Schultz spun his first career quality start, setting South Bend career highs in innings (6.0) and pitches (86) while allowing only one run. That run scored in the second inning, as Quad Cities third baseman Derlin Figueroa led off with a single and touched home on a fielder's choice.

The River Bandits had other opportunities to score, tallying seven hits in the first six innings, but Schultz shut them down. In the first frame, Schultz worked around a leadoff single by striking out back-to-back Bandits. Two innings later, he left runners on the corners with a strikeout and flyout. Schultz avoided trouble against the middle of the order in the fifth inning, inducing a 5-4-3 double play to end the frame. He finished strong in the sixth, navigating consecutive singles with nobody out by catching a bunt attempt and getting a caught stealing from catcher Ariel Armas. Overall, Schultz finished with five strikeouts in his longest outing of the year.

Opposite Schultz, righty Luinder Avila started for Quad Cities on a rehab assignment from Triple-A. Avila posted two scoreless innings, ending the first frame with a double play and the second with a strikeout to strand two in scoring position. After him, right-hander Andrew Morones kept the zero intact with five strikeouts in three shutout innings.

The Cubs found two of their best chances to tie the game in the sixth and seventh innings, but they couldn't plate a run in either spot. In the sixth, funky Quad Cities lefty Jacob Widener allowed two Cubs to enter scoring position before striking out right fielder Ivan Brethowr. An inning later, South Bend rallied with two walks and a single to load the bases against right-hander Tommy Molsky. However, Molsky caught left fielder Edgar Alvarez looking on a borderline pitch, ending the inning with the bags packed.

While the Cubs missed their opportunities late, the River Bandits threatened to extend their lead. Working against lefty reliever Cole Reynolds in his High-A debut, Quad Cities put runners at second and third with nobody out in the seventh inning. Reynolds wiggled out of the danger, though, keeping the Cubs within a run. Quad Cities would double its lead in the eighth, though, bringing around a leadoff hit by pitch on designated hitter Trevor Werner's sacrifice fly.

After right-hander Grayson Moore posted a scoreless ninth inning for South Bend, River Bandits righty Zachary Cawyer sealed the save. In his two scoreless innings, Cawyer struck out five and did not allow a Cub to reach base.

South Bend and Quad Cities will square off again on a quick turnaround at 12:05 PM on Tuesday. While the River Bandits have not yet named their starter, right-hander Erian Rodriguez is scheduled to pitch for the Cubs.







Midwest League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.