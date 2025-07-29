TinCaps Shut Out in Series Opener
July 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped their series opener at Parkview Field Tuesday night against the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate), 6-0.
Fort Wayne (47-49, 16-15) starting pitcher Ian Koenig completed his fourth quality start. Across six innings, Koenig gave up three runs while striking out three batters. The right-hander kept the Loons (52-43, 18-12) scoreless until the 4th before an RBI double by Cam Decker.
The run ended a stretch of 18 1/3 straight scoreless innings for Koenig, who has three quality starts in his last four appearances. Throughout July, Koenig has a 1.93 ERA (5 ER, 23 1/3) and a 0.94 WHIP.
Great Lakes added a pair of runs in the sixth on four hits, including RBI singles by Decker and Joe Vetrano. The Loons added three more in the seventh, capped off by a two-run home run by Dodgers No. 2 prospect Zyhir Hope.
Offensively, Braedon Karpathios acted as a bright spot, reaching base all four times with two singles and two full-count walks.
Next Game: Wednesday, July 30 vs. Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Clark Candiotti (No. 29 Padres prospect)
- Loons Probable Starter: RHP Eriq Swan (No. 15 Padres prospect)
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
