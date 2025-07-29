TinCaps Shut Out in Series Opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped their series opener at Parkview Field Tuesday night against the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate), 6-0.

Fort Wayne (47-49, 16-15) starting pitcher Ian Koenig completed his fourth quality start. Across six innings, Koenig gave up three runs while striking out three batters. The right-hander kept the Loons (52-43, 18-12) scoreless until the 4th before an RBI double by Cam Decker.

The run ended a stretch of 18 1/3 straight scoreless innings for Koenig, who has three quality starts in his last four appearances. Throughout July, Koenig has a 1.93 ERA (5 ER, 23 1/3) and a 0.94 WHIP.

Great Lakes added a pair of runs in the sixth on four hits, including RBI singles by Decker and Joe Vetrano. The Loons added three more in the seventh, capped off by a two-run home run by Dodgers No. 2 prospect Zyhir Hope.

Offensively, Braedon Karpathios acted as a bright spot, reaching base all four times with two singles and two full-count walks.

