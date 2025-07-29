Homestand Alert: July 29-August 3 vs. Cedar Rapids

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts, High-A affiliate of the Athletics, open a six-game homestand tonight against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins) at Jackson® Field™.

- 7:05 p.m., Tuesday, July 29: Disability Pride Night / Tacos & Tallboys. The Lugnuts play as the Lansing Locos, with $5 for two tacos / $5 16-oz. tallboys. Plus, the Lugnuts partner with the Michigan Developmental Disabilities Council (MiDDC) for a night of accessibility and inclusion, with ASL interpreters, a quiet room for those needing a break, a "Get Your Wiggles Out" station for movement and regulation, and booths with disability and advocacy organizations. Gates: 6 p.m. Starter: A's No. 11 prospect Steven Echavarria.

- 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 30: Dog Days of Summer / Nuts Day Off Hockey Jersey Giveaway. In addition to the usual Wednesday home game tradition of welcoming dogs into the ballpark, enjoy a matinee in the spirit of a Ferris Bueller ballpark adventure, with the first 1,000 fans receiving a Lansing red and white hockey jersey courtesy of the Michigan Soybean Committee. Gates: 12 noon. Starter: Ryan Magdic in his Lugnuts debut.

- 7:05 p.m., Thursday, July 31: Coors Light Thirsty Thursday / Hitsville U.S.A. Enjoy $3 drink specials during a special night to celebrate the Motown Story, with themed uniforms and Motown music all night long! Gates: 6 p.m. Starter: Grant Judkins.

- 7:05 p.m., Friday, August 1: Lawrence Butler Bobblehead Giveaway / Knights of Columbus Night / LAFCU Fireworks. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Lawrence Butler Bobblehead courtesy of Farm Bureau Insurance, with 50 lucky fans receiving a Black Jersey Variant. Enjoy a LAFCU Fireworks Spectacular following the game. Gates: 5:30 p.m. Starter: A's No. 29 prospect Tzu-Chen Sha.

- 7:05 p.m., Saturday, August 2: Harry Potter Night / LAFCU Fireworks. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Lugnuts Hogwarts House Hat, presented by Jackson, and the Nuts will wear themed uniforms on a magical night at the ballpark. And at the end of the night, enjoy a LAFCU Fireworks Spectacular! Gates: 5 p.m. Starter: Corey Avant.

- 1:05 p.m., Sunday, August 3: Capital City Market Kids Day. Every Sunday home game, enjoy balloon-twisting, face-painting, the inflatables and more throughout the game, with Kids Run the Bases after the game followed by free ice cream, music and Big Lug at Capital City Market. Gates: 12 noon. Starter: Steven Echavarria.

Tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500.







