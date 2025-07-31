MiLB No. 3 Prospect De Vries Acquired by A's, Joins Lugnuts

July 31, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts (13-19, 49-49) announce the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Jake Garland is placed on the 7-day Injured List (retroactive to July 30)

- Infielder Leo De Vries acquired via trade from San Diego and assigned to Lansing

The updated Lansing roster now has 27 active players and two players on the Injured List.

De Vries, 18, is ranked the No. 3 prospect in Minor League Baseball by MLB Pipeline as well as the Athletics' new No. 1 prospect overall. Nicknamed "El Mutante" (The Mutant), the switch-hitting shortstop was signed by San Diego for $4.2 million on January 15, 2024, when he was rated the premier prospect in the international signing class. He spent the 2024 season with the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm and earned an assignment to the Arizona Fall League, where he became the youngest player in the AFL to homer since Bryce Harper in 2010. On April 22, 2025, facing the Lugnuts at Jackson Field, De Vries hit for the third cycle in Fort Wayne team history, going 5-for-5 with two home runs, a sacrifice fly and eight RBIs.

De Vries was acquired by the Athletics along with pitchers Eduarniel Núñez, Henry Baez and Braden Nett in exchange for JP Sears and Mason Miller, who made three starts for the Nuts in 2022.

The Lugnuts play the third game in a six-game series tonight against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 p.m. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.