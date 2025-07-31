Bandits' Bats Quieted in Loss to Cubs

July 31, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, Indiana - The Quad Cities River Bandits were held to one run on four hits Thursday, as they fell to the South Bend Cubs 5-1 at Four Winds Field.

Despite the result, the River Bandits plated the first run of the ballgame in the opening frame. After loading the bases on Blake Mitchell's double and a pair of walks, Trevor Werner drew a free pass of his own to push across a 1-0 advantage.

The tally would wind up Quad Cities' lone run of the game though, as Kevin Valdez (1-0) followed his one-run first with five-scoreless frames before departing with his first High-A win and a quality start.

South Bend did not waste time answering back against Bandits' starter Felix Arronde, tying the game on the first of Brian Kalmer's two RBI-doubles, before Miguel Useche plated the go-ahead run on a double play ball.

Arronde (3-6) rebounded and kept Quad Cities' deficit at one, retiring the final ten Cubs hitters he faced, but wound up on the hook for his sixth loss of the year.

Jesus Rios followed his starter with 2.0-scoreless innings of his own, but the River Bandits fell behind in the eighth. After drawing three-straight two-out walks against reliever L.P. Langevin, Brian Kalmer struck for his second double and cleared the bases for a 5-1 Cubs' lead.

Quad Cities' offense mustered just two singles and a walk over the final three innings of the game, as Luis Martinez-Gomez (2.0 IP)- who earned a hold in his High-A debut- and Jackson Kirkpatrick (1.0 IP) locked up the Cubs' first win of the series.

The River Bandits return to Four Winds Field for game four of the six-game set tomorrow night and send Drew Beam (4-8, 3.83) to the mound opposite South Bends' Brooks Caple (3-5, 6.65). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.







