Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs South Bend)

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 l Game #89 (24)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

South Bend Cubs (12-13, 35-56) at Dayton Dragons (7-16, 28-60)

RH Erian Rodriguez (3-3, 3.07) vs. RH Nestor Lorant (0-7, 6.71)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the second game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Tuesday: South Bend 9, Dayton 2. The Dragons held a 2-0 lead after scoring two runs in the first inning until South Bend scored four in the sixth to jump ahead. It was a tough night for the Dayton bullpen as the relievers followed five scoreless innings by starter Jose Montero by combining to allow nine runs in four innings. Dayton had six hits but none after the fourth inning.

Last Series vs. Great Lakes: The Dragons went 0-2 in the last series with the Loons. The Loons edged the Dragons 5-4 on Friday and won the Saturday game 4-1 before Sunday's scheduled game was canceled due to rain. Dayton batted .172 as a team in the two games that were played, collecting only two extra base hits. Their team ERA was 3.00.

Team and Player Notes:

Jack Moss has been extremely productive in his first 11 games with the Dragons, going 11 for 27 (.407) with 1 double, 4 walks, and 8 RBI. His OPS with the Dragons is .916 (.407/.472/.444).

Carlos Sanchez is hitting .288 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 19 games since joining the Dragons, posting an OPS of .816 (.288/.392/.424).

Draft Signings and Notes: The Reds have signed their top 14 selections and 16 of their top 17 in the 2025 draft including first round pick Steele Hall, a 17-year-old shortstop from Alabama. Every Reds true first round pick over the last 14 years has eventually played for the Dragons including the 2024 first rounder, Chase Burns, who is now with the Reds. The all-time list of first rounders to play for the Dragons includes Austin Kearns, Homer Bailey, Jay Bruce, Devin Mesoraco, Drew Stubbs, Nick Senzel, Hunter Greene, Jonathan India, Nick Lodolo, and Matt McLain among others.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, July 24 (7:05 pm): South Bend RH Kevin Valdez (no record) at Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-2, 7.66)

Friday, July 25 (7:05 pm): South Bend RH Brooks Caple (3-4, 6.58) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-5, 4.29) TV: Dayton's CW

Saturday, July 26 (7:05 pm): South Bend LH Even Aschenbeck (3-4, 2.97) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-6, 4.76)

Sunday, July 27 (1:05 pm): South Bend RH Yenrri Rojas (0-1, 1.50) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (4-3, 4.70)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Upcoming TV games on Dayton's CW: July 25, August 8, August 9, August 10.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from July 23, 2025

