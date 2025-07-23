Day Air Ballpark Wins Newsweek Fans' Choice Award for "Best Single-A Ballpark"

July 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons

DAYTON, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons announced today that Day Air Ballpark has been selected as the winner of the 2025 Newsweek Fans' Choice Award for Best Single-A Ballpark in the United States.

This award follows the recent selection of the Dragons as the First-Place winner in the Dayton Daily News "Best of Dayton" contest in two categories: " Best Attraction " and " Best Family Fun Destination. "

"We are very pleased to be named best ballpark by a publication as distinguished as Newsweek," noted team president Robert Murphy. "While we work extremely hard to keep everything first class and professional, we really have to tip our caps to our corporate partners, season ticket holders, group leaders, and the entire community for helping us keep this building sold out for the past 25 seasons. It is truly remarkable what has been built here in downtown Dayton ... we have the best fans in sports."

There are many things that contributed to Day Air Ballpark winning this award:

The stadium was designed incredibly well. Every seat is close to the action; there is not a bad seat in the house.

There are numerous hospitality options available with 25 suites, three party decks, and one larger all-inclusive, hospitality area located over the leftfield wall, called the "Dragons Lair."

Over 6,300 stadium-style theater seats, complete with arm rests, and cupholders. Three overflow lawn seating areas that are great for groups and families.

The stadium concessionaire does a terrific job with both catering and concessions options offering fresh cooked foods, and many local and nationally branded offerings, such as Mar-Chele Pretzels, Donatos Pizza, Dip N' Dots, Kona Ice, Graeter's, Pepsi, and Anheuser-Busch products.

The 7-story HD video board compliments a larger entertainment emphasis with three mascots, a complete 10-person "Green Team" leading the in-game entertainment, over 300 skits and entertainment options for the two-minute, in-between inning breaks, and much more that create laughs, smiles, and memories for fans at Day Air Ballpark.

Behind the outfield wall is a Fun Zone for kids with carnival games and inflatables.

The Dragons brand of "unsurpassed customer service" has been recognized locally with many awards from local media and business organizations in the Dayton region.

The stadium has a multi-million-dollar entertainment control room and in-house TV studio that allows the team to produce and broadcast its own TV games.

The stadium is located in Downtown Dayton. Day Air Ballpark lies in the heart of the Water Street District, making downtown a great and thriving place to live, work, and play.

The ballpark has major freeway and surface street access making getting to the ballpark remarkably simple and easy. And the ballpark has over 6,000 street, public, and private parking options just 1/4 of a mile from the main entry gates.

Dragons ownership has contributed over $20M back into the ballpark in repairs and maintenance and capital improvements over the past 25 seasons keeping it updated and fresh for fans. Since 2021, a $20M public/private funding plan has produced a brand-new state-of-the-art playing field, updated stadium lighting system, a new state-of-the-art sound system with over 500 speakers, over 240 feet of outfield and fascia LED signage for game info and entertainment, new roof, new HVAC heating and air systems, and a brand-new $6M Diamond Club event center (scheduled to open September 15, 2025) that will be used for Dragons games and year-round for hosting of business meetings, social events, wedding receptions, and holiday parties.

Through this weekend's games, the Dragons lead Minor League Baseball's Single-A level (60 teams) in attendance, averaging 7,756 per home date. The Dragons currently rank #2 among all levels of the minor leagues (120 teams) in attendance average. Their total attendance to date is 310,239 with 24 scheduled home games to play this season.

The Dragons have led the Single-A level (60 teams) in attendance for all 24 seasons of their existence and finished in the top 10 among all levels in every season since their first year of operation in 2000. In 2024, the Dragons finished the year ranked #3 among all levels of Minor League Baseball.

