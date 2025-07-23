TinCaps Drop Heartbreaker in Wednesday Matinee

July 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Fort Wayne TinCaps fell in walk-off fashion to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins affiliate) on Wednesday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 5-4.

Cedar Rapids (14-11, 54-37) shortstop Kyle De Barge acted as the hero with a two-run, walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth. The No. 12 Twins prospect led off the Kernels' order with three of their seven hits, driving in four of the five runs. He is now fourth in the Midwest League with 53 RBI.

For the fourth time in their last five games, the TinCaps (14-12, 45-46) struck first. With a pair on and two outs in the third inning, Braedon Karpathios scored both runners on a pop-up single to left-center field.

Karpathios later beat out an infield single for his fourth multi-hit game in his last five played and sixth in his last eight. He is batting .469 (15-32) in his last eight games with five extra base hits and 11 RBI.

The TinCaps added to their lead the very next inning with an RBI triple by Ryan Jackson.

Fort Wayne starter Clark Candiotti (No. 26 Padres prospect) made his first appearance since June 11, going one scoreless inning. Sam Whiting backed him up with three hitless, scoreless innings of relief.

Cedar Rapids scored a pair in the fifth behind a two-run single by De Barge before Fernando Sanchez acted as the fireman to limit the damage. Getting a strikeout on his first batter faced, Sanchez induced an inning-ending double play, one of four double plays turned by the 'Caps.

Sanchez also went three scoreless, hitless innings, striking out a pair. The southpaw has given up just one run in his last 13 2/3 innings pitched (0.66 ERA) dating back to June 28 with 10 strikeouts.

Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) went 2-for-4, extending the TinCaps' lead to 4-2 with an RBI single in the seventh. After a double in the ninth, De Vries has a .911 OPS in July with eight extra-base hits in 13 games.

The Kernels cut it to a one-run game in the eighth before securing their third walk-off win in their last five games played.

Next Game: Thursday, July 24 vs. Cedar Rapids (7:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Miguel Mendez

- Kernels Probable Starter: RHP Cole Peschl

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.