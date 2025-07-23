DeBarge Delivers, Kernels Walk-Off TinCaps 5-4
July 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - Trailing by a run with one-out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Kyle DeBarge lined a single into right field to plate the game-tying and the game-winning runs as the Kernels walked off Fort Wayne, 5-4, Wednesday afternoon.
After jumping out to an early lead on Tuesday, the TinCaps went ahead again in the top of the third on Wednesday. Kai Roberts was hit by a pitch with one out, then Brandon Butterworth lined a single to right. Now with two outs, Braedon Karpathios doubled to shallow center to plate both runs and put Fort Wayne on top 2-0.
In the top of the fourth, the TinCaps added one more. With two outs, Oswaldo Linares singled, then Ryan Jackson lofted a triple to left center field to score Linares to extend the lead to 3-0.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Kernels got the offense going. Two walks and a single loaded the bases for Kyle DeBarge, who lined a base hit into left to bring home a pair of runs to make it 3-2.
In the top of the seventh, the TinCaps answered. Roberts singled to lead off the inning, then stole second and third. One batter later, Leo De Vries brought him in with an RBI single to up the Fort Wayne edge to 4-2.
In the bottom of the eighth, Cedar Rapids brought it within one. Billy Amick led off with a single, then Brandon Winokur roped a double into right to bring in Amick from first to make it 4-3.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Kernels walked it off. Caden Kendle led off with a double, then Maddux Houghton worked a walk. After a groundout moved them both into scoring position, Kyle DeBarge lined a base hit down the right field line to drive in both runners to clinch the 5-4 victory.
With the win, Cedar Rapids goes to 14-11 in the second half and to 1-1 in the series against Fort Wayne. Game three is set for Thursday evening at 6:35 with Cole Peschl on the mound for the Kernels opposite Miguel Mendez.
