Hope Homers as Pontooners Sink Sky Carp 7-2, Great Lakes Win Seventh Straight

July 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Pontooners (51-42) (17-11) had three multi-run innings and strong pitching, sailing to a 7-2 win over the Beloit Sky Carp (45-49) (15-13) on an 80-degree cloudy Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

- Payton Martin pitched from the fourth and gained the first two outs in the eighth, striking out six along the way and earning the win. Up 4-2 in the seventh, the right-hander responded after permitting two singles, with a pickoff of Jacob Jenkins Cowart and back-to-back strikeouts.

- For the third straight game, Great Lakes scored in the first inning, adding three. The inning saw five stolen bases, earning the franchise record for most stolen bases in a six-game series with now 22 in five games, with a sixth tomorrow.

- In the first, Kendall George singled and stole both second and third. The second swipe was a double steal with Zyhir Hope, who walked aboard. The throw went to second but was overthrown into centerfield. The debuting Eduardo Quintero singled home Hope with a poke to right center field.

- George and Hope highlighted a two-run fifth inning. Wilman Diaz led off the frame with a double and was scored on a George RBI groundout. Next up, the Dodgers' No. 2 prospect rocked his second home run of the series. Hope sent it 410 feet with a 109 mph exit velocity over the right center field wall. He walked with the bases loaded in the eighth to add his 60th RBI of 2025.

- Carlos Rojas provided a two-run single in the eighth inning, where the Pontooners extended the lead to 7-2. Beloit's Justin Storm walked four in the inning, coupled with a defensive error at third base.

- Cam Day earned the four-out save, inducing a game-ending double play.

- Beloit's two runs were on two-out hits. One in the first inning, the lone run given up by Sean Paul Linan in his two-inning start, and the other an RBI double in the sixth off Martin.

Kendall George has nine stolen bases in the series, four more than the next closest this week in the Midwest League, Sky Carp infielder Yiddi Cappe.

Great Lakes looks to extend its longest winning streak of the season as they go for win number eight in a row. Sunday, July 27th, will see a first pitch at 1:05 pm. Bring a swimsuit and towel, it's Pontooners Super Splash Day presented by Sugar Springs Marine. Postgame features a "Meet the Team" event and "Kids Run the Bases," presented by Serra Toyota of Saginaw.

