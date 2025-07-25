Chiefs-Whitecaps Suspended Friday
July 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
PEORIA, IL -Friday night's game between the Peoria Chiefs and the West Michigan Whitecaps was halted in the top of the fifth inning due to rain.
West Michigan led 4-0 at the time of the game's suspension. The game will resume Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Dozer Park gates will open at 4:00 p.m. The Whitecaps will have runners at first and second with two outs in the fifth inning upon resumption.
Saturday's regularly scheduled contest now becomes a seven-inning game and will follow approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Fans with tickets to Friday's game can exchange them for any remaining home game. A ticket to Saturday's game can be used for both contests tomorrow.
For the latest information, fans are encouraged to visit peoriachiefs.com.
