DeBarge's 10th Inning Single Lifts Kernels to Fourth Straight Win in Walk-off Fashion, 4-3

July 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - In a tied game in the bottom of the tenth inning, Kyle DeBarge lined a single through the left side to plate the game-winning run as the Kernels earned their fourth walk-off win in as many victories, 4-3, over Fort Wayne Friday night.

After grabbing a series lead on Thursday, the TinCaps opened the scoring on Friday. Braedon Karpathios led off the top of the fourth with a walk and moved into scoring position on a Brendan Durfee single. One batter later, Sean Barnett singled to left to drive in Karpathios to put Fort Wayne ahead 1-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Kernels evened things up. With two outs in the inning, Andy Lugo smashed a solo home run to left to tie the game at 1-1.

On the mound, Cedar Rapids starter Ty Langenberg was excellent. The right-hander struck out seven across six innings of one-run baseball, earning his fourth quality start of the year.

In the bottom of the eighth, Cedar Rapids jumped on top. Justin Connell cracked a solo home run to left to give the Kernels the lead, 2-1.

In the top of the ninth, Fort Wayne tied the game. A single and two walks loaded the bases for Ryan Jackson, who worked a walk to push across a run to even the tally at 2-2.

In extra innings, the TinCaps regained the lead. With the extra-inning rule runner, Leo De Vries, on second, Rosman Verdugo lined a two-out single to left to plate De Vries and make it a 3-2 Fort Wayne advantage.

In the last of the tenth, the Kernels walked it off. Extra inning rule runner Jaime Ferrer moved up to third on a Lugo single, then scored on an error to make it 3-3. One batter later, Kyle DeBarge lined a single to left to score Lugo and walk off Fort Wayne 4-3, the Kernels' fourth straight win in walk-off fashion.

With the win, Cedar Rapids goes to 15-12 in the second half of the season and to 2-2 in the series with the TinCaps. Game five is set for Saturday evening at 6:35 with Alejandro Hidalgo on the mound for the Kernels against Eric Yost.







Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.