Whitecaps-Chiefs Suspended in 5th Inning

July 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







PEORIA, IL - The West Michigan Whitecaps and Peoria Chiefs watched as Mother Nature intervened on Friday night when West Michigan jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning before heavy rains suspended play at Dozer Park.

The 'Caps took command of the contest early when first baseman Andrew Jenkins launched his eighth home run of the season with a three-run shot to give West Michigan a 3-0 lead. The score remained the same until the fifth as pitchers Preston Howey and Colin Fields held Peoria scoreless through four innings on the hill. In the fifth, a Jack Penney sacrifice fly occurred just moments before play was halted, and just five outs short of satisfying the requirements to make a game official.

The 'Caps and Chiefs are now scheduled to finish the ballgame before a seven-inning contest afterward, with a 40-minute break between games. Saturday's Game 1 continuation is scheduled for 6:00 pm. Whitecaps pitcher Freddy Pacheco is expected to take the mound upon resumption, while Peoria's pitcher is to be determined. West Michigan won the first two games of this series before the Chiefs battled back to win the Thursday contest by a score of 9-5. If the Whitecaps hold on in the game being resumed on Saturday, it will put them in a position to win the series with a victory in the nightcap.

UP NEXT

Once our suspended game concludes and a break is taken, the Whitecaps will play the penultimate contest of this six-game series against the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park on Saturday. Lefty Andrew Sears takes the mound for West Michigan against fellow southpaw Braden Davis. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, tentatively scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







