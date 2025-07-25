Peschl Transferred to 7-Day IL

July 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. RHP Cole Peschl has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right pec strain. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with 11 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series with Fort Wayne at Veterans Memorial Stadium tonight at 6:35.







Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.