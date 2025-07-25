TinCaps Win Thursday Night Pitcher's Duel on the Road

July 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Fort Wayne TinCaps pitching staff carried them Thursday night to a 2-1 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins affiliate).

Right-hander Miguel Mendez (No. 7 Padres prospect) got the ball for the first time as a ranked prospect in the San Diego pipeline. The 23-year-old allowed one unearned run in his five innings on two hits while striking out six batters. Mendez has punched out 27 hitters across his last four starts and has given up four earned runs in his previous eight outings.

Fort Wayne (15-12, 46-46) scored both of their runs in the third inning. The first one was plated on an RBI single by Kai Roberts (No. 26 Padres prospect), with Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) giving the TinCaps the lead for good on an RBI groundout to first base.

Luis German continued his impressive stretch out of Fort Wayne's bullpen with two scoreless innings after Mendez's day came to an end. The right-hander has a 0.90 ERA in his six appearances this month and has allowed just four hits across his last three outings.

Garrett Hawkins sealed the deal with an eight-pitch one-two-three ninth inning. It's the 25-year-old's eighth save of the season, and he extended his scoreless inning streak to 31 frames across his last 23 appearances dating back to April 23.

The Cedar Rapids (14-12, 54-38) bullpen did not allow a TinCap to reach base after the third inning in their second loss of the week. Their lone run came in the first inning despite not recording a hit in the frame.

Next Game: Friday, July 25 vs. Cedar Rapids (7:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 14 Padres prospect)

- Kernels Probable Starter: RHP Ty Langenberg

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

