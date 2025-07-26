TinCaps Blanked in Saturday Night Showdown

July 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Fort Wayne TinCaps struggled at the plate in Saturday night's 7-0 loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate).

Infielder Ryan Jackson acted as a bright spot for the TinCaps (15-14, 46-48). He finished the night going 2-for-4 and has a hit in every game of the series. Jackson has reached safely in 27 of his 29 games in a Fort Wayne uniform since being called up a month ago and is 7-for-17 this series.

Brandon Butterworth also contributed with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. The North Carolina State product has reached base in three of the five games this week and leads the team with 21 multi-hit games this season.

Alejandro Hidalgo (No. 30 Twins prospect) and Chase Chaney combined to strike out nine batters while walking two in the shutout for Cedar Rapids (16-13, 56-38). Three of the Kernels' runs came in the second inning, and they added two runs late in the eighth to put the game away.

Next Game: Sunday, July 27 vs. Cedar Rapids (2:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Luis Gutierrez

- Kernels Probable Starter: RHP Josh Olivares (No. 18 Twins prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







