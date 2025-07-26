Five-Run Second Inning Jump Starts Rattlers

DAVENPORT, IA - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers beat the Quad Cities River Bandits 6-3 on Saturday night at Modern Woodmen Park in a rain-shortened game. The Rattlers got some big two-out hits with runners in scoring position during a five-run second inning to give them the early lead and it was enough to get their second win of the series.

In the first four games of the series with the River Bandits, Wisconsin (43-51 overall, 9-20 second half) was 5-for-45 with runners in scoring position. They went 4-for-6 with runners in scoring position, including 3-for-4 with runners in scoring position and two outs, in the top of the second inning on Saturday night to take a 5-0 lead.

Eduardo Garcia started the inning with a walk and stole second. Hedbert P é rez followed with a long home run to right field. P é rez has hit fourteen homers this season with the Rattlers.

Later in the inning, Luiyin Alastre was a second with two outs. Andrick Nava ripped a double to left to knock in Alastre and start a streak of three straight run-scoring extra-base hits. Steward Berroa followed with a triple and Jadher Areinamo was next with an RBI double for a 5-0 lead.

Quad Cities (55-39, 16-12) got to Wisconsin starting pitcher Tanner Gillis in the fifth inning. Bryan Gonzalez tripled to open the inning and scored on a wild pitch that was also ball four to Nolan Sailors and that ended the night for Gillis.

Jeferson Figueroa took over on the mound for the Rattlers. Sailors stole second, went to third on a ground out, and scored on a ground out by Sam Kulasingam.

The Rattlers got one of those runs back in the top of the sixth inning. Garcia drew a walk against reliever Dennis Colleran and moved up to third on two wild pitches. Juan Diaz drove in Garcia with a sacrifice fly to center for at 6-2 lead.

The River Bandits scored a run and threatened for more in the bottom of the sixth inning. Figueroa walked Chris Brito with one out and a runner at third. Trevor Werner doubled to right-center to drive in one run and set up runners at second and third. Figueroa escaped further damage with a strikeout and a grounder to short.

Aaron Rund pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh and was ready to go back out for the bottom of the eighth when the tarp was put on the field in advance of severe weather heading to the area. The tarp was just in time to beat a heavy downpour and with the rain scheduled to last for deep into the night, the game was called after a thirty-minute delay.

The final game of the series is Sunday afternoon at Modern Woodmen Park. Sam Garcia (1-5, 5.25) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Mason Miller (0-0, 0.00) is set to start for the River Bandits. Game time is 1:00pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 12:40pm.

R H E

WIS 050 001 00x - 6 9 0

QC 000 021 0xx - 3 5 0

HOME RUN:

WIS:

Hedbert Pérez (14th, 1 on in 2nd inning off Drew Beam, 0 out)

WP: Jeferson Figueroa (3-2)

LP: Drew Beam (4-8)

SAVE: Aaron Rund (5)

TIME: 2:15 (:30 delay)

ATTN: 2,705







