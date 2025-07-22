Fort Wayne Mashes Two Home Runs, TinCaps Best Kernels 4-2

Cedar Rapids, IA - Fort Wayne blasted a pair of home runs and backed it up with solid pitching as the TinCaps grabbed the series opener over Cedar Rapids, 4-2, Tuesday night.

In the top of the second inning, the TinCaps opened the scoring. To begin the frame, Rosman Verdugo lined a solo home run to left to put Fort Wayne ahead 1-0.

In the top of the fourth, the TinCaps padded their lead. A two-out walk brought up Sean Barnett, who blasted a home run to left to make it 3-0.

The three runs of support were enough for Fort Wayne starter Ian Koenig. The right-hander did not allow a run on just three hits across five innings of work on the mound.

In the top of the seventh, Fort Wayne continued to add. Kai Roberts walked to lead off the frame and moved up to second on a steal. With two outs, Braedon Karpathios lined a double into left to bring home the run and extend the lead 4-0.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Kernels fought back. Danny De Andrade led off with a double, then Kyle Hess worked a one-out walk. Now with two down, Maddux Houghton delivered an RBI single to left to make it 4-1. One batter later, Houghton got into a rundown that allowed Hess to score to cut the deficit to 4-2.

But that was the closest the Kernels would get. After a quiet eighth, Garrett Hawkins upped his scoreless streak to 30 innings with a 1-2-3 ninth to close out the 4-2 Fort Wayne victory.

With the loss, Cedar Rapids falls to 13-11 in the second half and to 53-37 overall. Game two of the six-game set against the TinCaps is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 12:05. Tanner Hall starts for the Kernels, and the starter for Fort Wayne is TBD.







