Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM)

July 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 l Game #88 (23)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

South Bend Cubs (11-13, 34-56) at Dayton Dragons (7-15, 28-59)

RH Connor Schultz (1-3, 4.96) vs. RH Jose Montero (4-3, 5.06)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the first game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the first meeting of the year between the Dragons and Cubs.

Last Game: Sunday: Canceled, rain. Saturday: Great Lakes 4, Dayton 1. The Dragons Connor Burns hit a solo home run in the third inning but the Loons scored three in the fifth to take the lead for good.

Team and Player Notes:

Jack Moss has been extremely productive in his first 11 games with the Dragons, going 11 for 27 (.407) with 1 double, 4 walks, and 8 RBI. His OPS with the Dragons is .916 (.407/.472/.444).

Carlos Sanchez is hitting .290 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 18 games since joining the Dragons, posting an OPS of .835 (.290/.400/.435).

Draft Signings and Notes: The Reds have signed 14 of their top 17 selections in the 2025 draft including first round pick Steele Hall, a 17-year-old shortstop from Alabama. The highest unsigned pick is second rounder Aaron Watson, a high school pitching prospect from Florida. Every Reds true first round pick over the last 14 years has eventually played for the Dragons including the 2024 first rounder, Chase Burns, who is now with the Reds. The all-time list of first rounders to play for the Dragons includes Austin Kearns, Homer Bailey, Jay Bruce, Devin Mesoraco, Drew Stubbs, Nick Senzel, Hunter Greene, Jonathan India, Nick Lodolo, and Matt McLain among others.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, July 23 (7:05 pm): South Bend RH Erian Rodriguez (3-3, 3.07) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-7, 6.71)

Thursday, July 24 (7:05 pm): South Bend RH Kevin Valdez (no record) at Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-2, 7.66)

Friday, July 25 (7:05 pm): South Bend RH Brooks Caple (3-4, 6.58) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-5, 4.29) TV: Dayton's CW

Saturday, July 26 (7:05 pm): South Bend LH Even Aschenbeck (3-4, 2.97) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-6, 4.76)

Sunday, July 27 (1:05 pm): South Bend RH Yenrri Rojas (0-1, 1.50) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (stats pending)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Upcoming TV games on Dayton's CW: July 25, August 8, August 9, August 10.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







