'Caps Rally for 6-5 Tuesday Victory

July 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







PEORIA, IL - The West Michigan Whitecaps rallied from a three-run deficit to pick up a win in the first game of a six-game series with a 6-5 victory over the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday night at Dozer Park.

Trailing 5-2 in the fifth, the 'Caps struck quickly to plate three runs and tie the game almost immediately before getting a go-ahead base hit late in the contest to extend their winning streak to four games. The Whitecaps bullpen totaled 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out six to give the offense the chance to mount their comeback.

The Whitecaps and Chiefs saw momentum swing back and forth to open this six-game series, with multiple lead changes throughout the contest. In the second, West Michigan outfielder Austin Murr blasted a two-run homer, his sixth with the Whitecaps this season, to open the scoring and give the 'Caps a 2-0 lead. Peoria answered quickly with a two-run homer of their own by Brayden Jobert, his seventh of the season, to knot the game at two. Peoria promptly took the lead in the fourth by scoring three times, highlighted by a two-run single from Chiefs center fielder Won-Bin Cho to take a 5-2 lead. With West Michigan in the unusual position of trailing big, the 'Caps offense went to work in the following inning as Andrew Jenkins led off the frame with a solo home run, his seventh of 2025, to jumpstart a three-run fifth. A double steal from John Peck (15) of second and Seth Stephenson of home plate (30) helped the 'Caps sneak across the tying run in the frame. The score remained the same until the eighth when Murr broke the tie with a go-ahead, run-scoring double to plate Garrett Pennington, who collected a double of his own to push West Michigan out in front, 6-5. The Whitecaps bullpen locked down the remainder of the contest as Dariel Fregio and Blair Calvo retired seven of the final eight batters they faced to end the contest and give West Michigan a win in the series opener.

The Whitecaps record jumps to 17-8 in the second half and a season-best 32 games over .500 at 61-29, while the Chiefs drop to 11-14 in the second half and 37-53 on the year. Fregio (2-0) collects his second win of the season, while Peoria righty Darlin Saladin (1-5) takes a tough-luck loss after giving up one run in 2.2 frames. Calvo gets his second save of the season with a perfect ninth inning. Murr finished the night pacing the 'Caps offense with a 2-for-3 performance with a run scored, a double, a home run, a walk, and three RBI in the victory.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series at Dozer Park against the Peoria Chiefs on Wednesday at 7:35 pm. Pitchers Rayner Castillo and Gerardo Salas take the mound for West Michigan and Peoria. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 7:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







