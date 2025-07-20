Supreme Pitching Leads Carp to Seventh Straight

July 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - It would be extremely difficult to find a better-pitched series than the one the Sky Carp just completed.

The Carp completed a three-game sweep of the South Bend Cubs with a 1-0 victory. The team allowed just one run in the three games, and has now won seven straight games.

Brandon White got the start for the Carp and was simply outstanding, throwing seven scoreless innings and allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out four.

Sky Carp starting pitching was nearly flawless in the series against the Cubs. Nick Brink, Will Schomberg and White combined to pitch 17 1-3 scoreless innings, allowing just nine hits while striking out 19.

After White departed, Franklin Sanchez somehow escaped a bases-loaded, nobody-out situation in the eighth, and Chase Centala wriggled out of a runner-on-third, one-out situation in the ninth to notch his second save of the year.

The Sky Carp took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out, RBI double from Connor Caskenette that plated Colby Shade. Shade finished the game with four stolen bases to bring his total to 39 for the season.

The Sky Carp will travel to take on the Great Lakes Loons, with the series beginning Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

The Sky Carp will return home to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, July 29 when they will take on the Peoria Chiefs at 6:05 p.m.

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.