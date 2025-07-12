Sky Carp Sweep Dragons in Doubleheader

July 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp came away with a pair of thrilling victories Saturday night, thrilling a packed crowd at ABC Supply Stadium with a doubleheader sweep over the Dayton Dragons.

The Sky Carp took home the first game 4-3, while winning game two 8-7 in nine innings. Although the action on the field was fantastic, the Sky Carp met their mission of creating memorable experiences by hosting a fundraiser for recent Janesville Craig graduate Allison Biddick, who was diagnosed with a stage three brain tumor.

Karson Milbrandt was the story of game one. The 21-year old starting pitcher struck out 11 and allowed three runs (two earned) in 5 2-3 innings of work.

The Carp were trailing 3-2 in the sixth inning of game one when Connor Caskenette drove home Emaarion Boyd with a game-tying single. Caskenette would later come around to score on a wild pitch to give the Carp a 4-3 lead.

Justin Storm closed out the game with a scoreless seventh inning to record his second save of the season.

In game two, the Carp jumped out to a 5-0 lead when they plated five runs in the second inning. Jesus Hernandez had the big hit with a two-run double. But the Dragons would chip away, plating three runs in the third, one in the sixth and one in the seventh to tie the game.

It looked like the day was destined for a doubleheader sweep when Dayton scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth, but Yiddi Cappe hit an RBI single to bring the Carp within a run at 7-6, and Brock Vradenburg tied the game with an RBI double.

After Colby Martin held the Dragons scoreless in the top of the ninth, Garret Forrester hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to score Boyd to complete the sweep.

The Sky Carp and Dragons will meet in the finale of their five-game series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.