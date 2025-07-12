TinCaps Game Information: July 12 vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals Affiliate)

July 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-8, 42-42) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (11-7, 50-34)

Saturday, July 12 | Parkview Field | 6:35 PM | Game 85 of 131

RHP Eric Yost (4-6, 2.87 ERA) vs. RHP Mauricio Veliz (3-3, 6.25 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: In front of a crowd of over 7,000, the Fort Wayne TinCaps evened up the series against the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals affiliate), winning 8-6.

YOU'VE BEEN YOST'D: TinCaps starter Eric Yost continued a solid campaign last Saturday, giving up three runs across 5 innings. He ranks second in the Midwest League in ERA (2.57), is tied for eighth in strikeouts (75), and is tied for fourth in batting average against (.225) and seventh in WHIP (1.19). The Northeastern grad is also fourth in innings pitched (73 2/3). The Ossining, New York native has turned in three of the TinCaps' 15 quality starts this season. Yost won Midwest League Pitcher of the Week after seven shutout innings against Dayton on June 21 with nine strikeouts, retiring 23 of the 26 batters he faced.

MUTANTE IN THE ATL: Today at 4 p.m. ET, TinCaps shortstop and No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries is the top-ranked prospect playing in the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The No. 3 overall prospect according to MLB.com is the fourth active TinCaps player to appear in the Futures Game. The Padres' current No. 2 prospect, catcher Ethan Salas, represented Fort Wayne last season. Outfielder Robert Hassell III became the first to represent Fort Wayne in 2022, and Jackson Merrill played in the 2023 event. The TinCaps are one of only two teams at the High-A level to have had a player selected for this showcase each year since 2022.

BEAT THE STREAK: Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 27 innings dating back to April 23. It is the longest consecutive scoreless inning streak in Major or Minor League Baseball this season and the second longest in the last six. The 21 consecutive outings without a run is now the longest stretch in MiLB and tied with Minnesota Twins' left-hander Danny Coulombe and San Francisco Giants' flamethrower Camilo Doval, who have each also gone 21 outings without a run. Hawkins has a 1.70 ERA and a 0.81 WHIP while opponents are batting just .135 against him this season.

ACROSS THE STREAK: Across those innings, Hawkins has struck out 35, with his fastball topping 98 mph and opponents hitting .143 against him. He is tied for 5th in the league in wins (6), 8th in saves (5), tied for 4th in appearances (27), and 4th amongst Midwest League relievers with 50 strikeouts, while ranking 5th in K% (35.5). After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

NO FREE PASSES: For the second time this season and the 17th time since at least 2005, the TinCaps did not issue a walk in Thursday night's game. Miguel Mendez and Garrett Hawkins stranded five River Bandits on base while allowing five hits in Thursday night's shutout win.

WELCOME BACK KADEN HOLLOW: In his first game back in Fort Wayne following a callup from Lake Elsinore on Thursday, Kaden Hollow went 2-for-4 on Friday, which included a 346-foot two-run home run to right field in the eighth inning. This is Hollow's second stint with the TinCaps this season, as he spent a week with the team at the end of May and went 4-for-16 at the dish in five games.

KARP THE OTHER WAY: TinCap outfielder Braedon Karpathios launched a solo homer to the opposite field in the seventh inning of Friday night's victory. The 22-year-old now leads Fort Wayne with 11 long balls, nine of which have been to the opposite field. Karpathios followed up his round-tripper with a two-run double to the left-center field gap in the eighth. Friday night was the sixth time this season that Karpathios has driven in at least three runs, with his best showing being on May 11 against South Bend, where he picked up six.

WHO ELSE BUT BUTTERS: July continues to be friendly to Brandon Butterworth, as he collected three hits on Friday. His triple in the eighth inning tied him for the league lead with seven this season, and his two runs scored put him in seventh across the league with 52 in 2025. Butterworth is hitting .342 (13-for-38) in July and is hitting .300 with 11 extra base hits (4 2B, 3 3B, 4 HR) in his last 20 games, which is third in the league.

FIRING FERNANDO: TinCaps reliever Fernando Sanchez has not allowed a run in three of his last four outings. The southpaw worked two frames in Friday night's win and picked up the victory in relief of Isaiah Lowe. Sanchez lowered his season ERA to 2.37 across 20 appearances. He spent time with Double-A San Antonio, where he pitched in three games for the Missions at the end of April and in early May. Among arms with 25 innings or more, Sanchez ranks fourth in the Midwest League in ERA (2.73) and third in WHIP (1.22) since returning to the TinCaps on May 14.







Midwest League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.