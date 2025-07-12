Beloit Sweeps Doubleheader from Dragons, Coming from Behind Late to Win Both Games

Beloit, Wisc. -The Beloit Sky Carp came from behind in the late innings in both games of a doubleheader on Saturday evening to earn a sweep of the Dayton Dragons, winning the first game 4-3 and taking the second game 8-7 in nine innings in a scheduled seven-inning game.

Game Summary:

In the first game, the Dragons jumped ahead 3-2 on a two-out RBI single by John Michael Faile in the top of the sixth inning, but Beloit rallied for two runs against Dayton reliever Joseph Menefee in the bottom of the sixth to win 4-3.

In the second game, the Dragons fell behind 5-0 in the second inning, but battled back to get the game into extra innings and get a lead. Anthony Stephan's three-run home run in the third made it 5-3, and the Dragons scored in the sixth on a two-out, run-scoring single by Diego Omana to make it 5-4. The Dragons tied the game in the seventh when Carlos Jorge singled, went to third on Carter Graham's single, and scored on Carlos Sanchez's sacrifice fly to make it 5-5.

The Dragons scored two runs in the top of the eighth, keyed by a run-scoring double by Ariel Almonte and an RBI single by Jorge to take a 7-5 lead, but Beloit scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the score at 7-7. Beloit loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth and won the game on a sacrifice fly.

Jorge, Omana, and Jack Moss each had two hits in the second game for the Dragons. Yerlin Confidan had a two-hit game in the first game of the doubleheader.

Up Next: The Dragons (7-12, 28-56) close out their eight-game, two-city road trip on Sunday at Beloit at 2:05 pm (EDT) against the Sky Carp (11-8, 41-44). Nestor Lorant (0-6, 6.24) will start for Dayton. All 12 Midwest League teams will have four consecutive days off beginning Monday.

The next Dayton home game is Friday, July 18 at 7:05 pm against the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

Game 1: Beloit 4, Dragons 3

Game 2: Beloit 8, Dragons 7 (9 innings)

July 12, 2025

Game 1:

Click here for the box score

Beloit (R-H-E): 4-4-2; Dayton (R-H-E): 3-6-1

Win: Holt Jones (6-3); Loss: Joseph Menefee (1-3); Save: Justin Storm (3)

HR: Dayton: None

HR: Beloit: None

Game 2:

Beloit (R-H-E): 8-10-0; Dayton (R-H-E): 7-10-0

Win: Colby Martin (1-0); Loss: Jonah Hurney (3-3); Save: None

HR: Dayton: Anthony Stephan (4th, 2 on base in the third inning).

HR: Beloit: None







