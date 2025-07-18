Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 vs. Great Lakes)

July 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Friday, July 18, 2025 l Game #86 (21)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: Dayton's CW (26), MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (10-11, 44-42) at Dayton Dragons (7-13, 28-57)

TBA vs. RH Luke Hayden (1-5, 4.50)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the first game of a three-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons went 3-5 on their 8-game, 2-city road trip to Lake County and Beloit. They lost their last four games after starting the trip 3-1.

Carlos Jorge ranks eighth in the MWL in Second Half season batting average at .348. In 16 G, Jorge is 23 for 66 with 1 HR, 1 3B, 5 2B, 10 RBI, 11 walks, and 10 stolen bases.

Carlos Sanchez is hitting .283 with two home runs in 16 games since joining the Dragons.

Jack Moss in his first nine games since joining the Dragons has gone 9 for 22 (.409) with 1 double, 4 walks, and 7 RBI.

Anthony Stephan has hit safely in five straight games, going 6 for 19 (.316) with 1 home run and 4 RBI.

Transactions: Relief pitcher Easton Sikorski has been promoted to Chattanooga. Shortstop Leo Balcazar was promoted to Chattanooga last weekend. Balcazar was a two-year starter for the Dragons, appearing in (and starting) 177 games over the 2024-25 seasons, batting .263 with 15 home runs. He had 183 hits during his Dragons career. Additionally, relief pitcher Trey Braithwaite was released while reliever Brody Jessee was activated from the injured list.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Saturday, July 19 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-5, 4.68)

Sunday, July 20 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Jose Montero (4-3, 5.06) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Upcoming TV games on Dayton's CW: July 18, July 20, July 25, August 8, August 9, August 10.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







